Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.63 billion in 2023 to $15.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of cardiovascular disease, growing specialized cardiothoracic surgery programs, increasing number of organ transplant survivors, rising cases of cardiac illnesses, and a growing aging population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, growing prevalence of acute respiratory failure, expanding and modernizing healthcare facilities, increasing funding and investments, and increasing medical tourism.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market

The growing prevalence of acute respiratory failure is expected to propel the growth of the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market. Acute respiratory failure occurs when the respiratory system fails in one or both of its gas exchange activities, such as oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal. Acute respiratory failure is rising due to several factors, including the aging population, infectious diseases, and medical procedures. Cardiopulmonary bypass equipment responds to the demand for advanced respiratory support by providing comprehensive oxygenation and ventilation management in ICUs and hospitals, effectively maintaining complex situations of respiratory distress.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Abbott, Medtronic, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B. Braun Medical, NIPRO, Getinge AB, ABIOMED, LivaNova Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nonin, Spectrum Medical, Braile Biomédica, Mercury Medical, EUROSETS, Chalice Medical Ltd., Surge Cardiovascular, Andocor, Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market are developing advanced perfusion systems to ensure safe and effective cardiopulmonary bypass procedures through advanced features and better clinical workflows. The perfusion system comprises a next-generation heart-lung machine (HLM) and precise sensing technology for data-driven decision-making for safe cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) management.

How Is The Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Single Roller Pump, Double Roller Pump

2) By Operation: Manually Operated, Electrically Operated, Battery Operated

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Third-Party Distributor, Retail Sales

4) By Application: Lung Transplant Operation, Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment, Cardiac Surgery, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgical Centers, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Definition

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) accessory equipment are devices and instruments used during cardiac surgery with CPB to keep blood circulation and oxygenation outside the body after the heart stops. These accessories regulate blood temperature and filter out microemboli, protecting the patient's systemic circulation.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market size, cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market drivers and trends, cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment competitors' revenues, cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/cardiovascular-monitoring-and-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024

report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.