Young Social Outcast Is The Key To Whimsical, Supernatural Adventure Novel For Early Teens

- reviewerUNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A young 24-year-old boy who describes himself as“the universe's punching bag” is at the center of a thrilling new modern-day supernatural crime geared to ages 13 to 15 but relatable to all readers.In AGENTS OF KARMA: DEBT TO PAY, author Alex Smith has created a fast-paced, easy-to-read narrative full of bumps and turns sure to capture the imagination of young readers and representing a variety of genres rarely found in the same book.Axel Drake was not a people person. He didn't hate people, but he wasn't particularly fond of them either.“I'm a young man of twenty-four, and this may sound a little whiny, but I can't help but feel like for my entire life I've been the universe's punching bag,” says Axel.“I mean, sure, I grew up in a loving family, but nothing ever seemed to go right in my life.”“I'm not a bad person, but no matter what, most everyone I meet seems to hate me. Though I suppose that might have something to do with my, shall we say, abrasive personality, and, as you might expect, this had a bit of an impact on my social standing.”Axel decides he needs a change, so when his uncle suggests he move into an old manor in New Orleans, he jumps at the opportunity -- only to discover that his new home is haunted.With Jo, his new ghost friend, Axel will learn more about the hidden supernatural world and the newfound connections he has with it. With Jo's guidance, Axel discovers Underleans, the hidden cavernous world beneath the city where supernatural creatures go about their daily afterlives.Along the way, Axel meets new friends, including the skeletal computer genius, Miguel Rivera. But Axel will have to keep the new friends hidden from his uncle, Vincent Drake, owner and operator of a tourist trap known as the Cryptorium, which capitalizes on New Orleans' penchant for the supernatural.Meanwhile, Jo slowly opens up as she accepts Axel as her friend. As the two grow closer, they discover strange happenings in the city, as well as more about Axel's previously unknown supernatural lineage.The author has his pulse on the reading style of his audience and plays on that in ways that will easily engage readers. For example, his first chapter is entitled,“My Untimely Death.” Says Axel,“I mean, with a chapter title like that, I suppose that leaves very little to the imagination, especially seeing as it's only the first chapter.”In writing AGENTS OF KARMA: DEBT TO PAY, Smith said he wants his characters to feel like genuine people and his stories to be enticing and exciting, without being a chore to get through.“Fun and laughter is a great thing, so why not try to share it with others? If I can make so much as a single afternoon more enjoyable, then I'm proud of my work,” he said.The book has already been garnering praise.Said one Amazon reviewer,“I was not disappointed. It was an easy read, had supernatural creatures, and page-turning twists and turns. I'm now not so patiently waiting for the next installment.”Another added,“The author does an excellent job with his attention to detail. He brings the story and characters to life! Exciting, thrilling...easy read from cover to cover. Typically, this is not a genre that I'd read; however, I didn't want to put it down. Looking forward to the next book.”AGENTS OF KARMA: DEBT TO PAY is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORAlex Smith is a simple man from a small town in Kentucky. Growing up, he spent much of his time in his own head with his overactive imagination, going on grand adventures and meeting fantastical characters. Now a grown man, his imagination will often still run wild, and he loves nothing more than to share his stories with others. His love of stories and entertainment is an inspiration to his work, leading to his desire for his stories to delight, entertain, and inspire others like those that did the same for him.

