Conterra Networks Demonstrates Unmatched Resilience During Hurricane Francine, Ensuring Zero Network Downtime Across Southern Louisiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Francine swept through the Gulf Coast last week, it left a trail of devastation, impacting homes and businesses throughout the region.

Conterra Networks stands in solidarity with the people and communities affected by the storm. While the hurricane caused widespread disruptions, Conterra Networks is proud to report zero customer interruptions, aside from those resulting from local commercial power outages. Our resilient infrastructure and committed team ensured uninterrupted service during one of the most challenging weather events of the year.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by Hurricane Francine," said Mike Tompkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer at

Conterra Networks. "At Conterra, we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their communities, and our network's performance during the storm is a testament to that commitment."

Scott Dunham, Director of Operations Center, echoed this sentiment and praised the tireless efforts of the Conterra team in the face of the storm: "I am incredibly proud of how our organization prepared for and responded to the impact of Hurricane Francine. The dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts of our NOC and field operations teams ensured that we were ready for any challenges the storm brought. From securing critical infrastructure to preparing rapid response efforts, our team's efforts resulted in zero disruptions and helped keep our communities safe. It's a testament to their commitment and resilience, and I couldn't be prouder of how they came together during such events."

Prior to any anticipated natural disaster, the Conterra Network Operations Center (NOC) management team holds an internal preparedness meeting with leadership to ensure that all systems are ready. As part of this process, Scott Dunham and his team proactively conduct routine updates and alert customers of potential risks. "When the natural disaster is in effect, we open a live NOC bridge for our customers and monitor the network closely," Dunham explained. "We also live where our customers live, and our local team remains on standby-ready to respond, provided there are no safety concerns."

Conterra Networks experienced no damage to its infrastructure throughout the storm, a significant achievement in light of the challenges posed by Hurricane Francine. The company's ability to deliver seamless service even during such extreme weather events is a direct result of its strategic investments in network reliability and disaster preparedness.

"As we continue to support the region in its recovery, we're reminded of the importance of connectivity in keeping communities safe and businesses operational during a crisis. Our commitment to maintaining a rock-solid network goes beyond technology-it's about being there when our customers need us most," added Mike Tompkins.

Conterra Networks is a national leader in the design, deployment, and operation of fiber-optic network-based services, providing advanced high-capacity communications networks to education, healthcare, government, carrier, and enterprise customers across the United States. With over 14,000 route miles of fiber and more than 8,000 on-net locations, Conterra offers a robust, flexible, and secure fiber network backbone optimized for low-latency and high-bandwidth applications. Conterra is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera Infrastructure. For more information, please visit .

