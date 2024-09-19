(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Commercial Vehicle Tires Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, Vietnam's commercial vehicle tire exports reached a total value of USD 1.305 billion. With the growth in global tire demand in 2024, the cumulative export value of Vietnam's commercial vehicle tires had already approached USD 600 million by May 2024.

In recent years, the demand for commercial vehicle tires in the market has steadily increased due to the continuous development of commercial vehicles and the diversification of demand. With ongoing technological advancements, the service life, load-bearing capacity, and driving stability of commercial vehicle tires have been significantly improved, providing enhanced safety and efficiency for commercial transport vehicles.



The analysis of CRI shows that Vietnam exports tires to over 100 countries, with export tires accounting for 90% of its total tire production. The top 3 export destinations for Vietnamese commercial vehicle tires between 2021 and 2024 have been the United States, Brazil, and Russia. The primary companies importing commercial vehicle tires from Vietnam include Sailun Group Hong Kong Co. Limited, Jinyu Tire (Hong Kong) Co. Limited, and American Kenda Rubber Ind Co. Limited.

Most of Vietnam's commercial vehicle tires are exported, with the majority of exporters being subsidiaries of international tire manufacturers and distributors based in Vietnam. Foreign investment dominates the sector, with the market share of Chinese-funded enterprises increasing rapidly in recent years. Major exporters of commercial vehicle tires in Vietnam include Advance Tyre (Vietnam) Co. Limited, ACTR, and Cheng Shin Rubber (Vietnam) Ind Co.

Overall, due to Vietnam's participation in numerous free trade agreements, the growing global demand for commercial vehicle tires, and the continued shift of tire manufacturing to Vietnam, there remain opportunities and growth potential for Vietnam's commercial vehicle tire exports. The publisher forecasts that in the coming years, both the export volume and value of Vietnam's commercial vehicle tires will continue to grow.

