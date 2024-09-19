Greater Haralson Chamber To Host WOW Event Amplifying Esteemed Panel Of Women In West Georgia's Healthcare System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tara Chapman, Greater Haralson Chamber President/CEOTALLAPOOSA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is excited to announce its second Women Observing Women (WOW) Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Haralson County College and Career Academy (1655 GA-120). Sponsored by It Is Well Healthcare, the event will feature a panel of distinguished female doctors discussing their experiences as healthcare professionals in West Georgia and some of the challenges they have faced and are facing in the months ahead.The October WOW panelists will include Dr. Laura Larson, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Tanner Health System; Dr. Angela Richards, chiropractor at Advanced Chiropractic; Dr. Allison Key, family medicine physician and Dr. Amy Eubanks, internal medicine physician. The panel will be moderated by“Times-Georgian” Managing Editor Rebecca Leftwich.“We are happy to expand our WOW initiative with the Women in Healthcare Panel and Luncheon,” said Greater Haralson Chamber President/CEO Tara Chapman. "We aim to cultivate a supportive business network and amplify the voices of women in our community. We think this event will provide a great opportunity to do just that. Attendees will have the chance to connect with professionals, peers, and community leaders and foster a supportive network.”For more information about the WOW luncheon and to reserve a ticket, visit .

