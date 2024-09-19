Prendio-Bioprocure Strengthens Leadership Team With Four Strategic Appointments, Accelerating Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prendio-BioProcure, a leader in procurement solutions for the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce significant enhancements to its leadership team. These include the appointments of its Chief Product and Solutions Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Vice President of Data Analytics and the internal of its first Chief Revenue Officer. Following Primus Capital's strategic growth in October 2023, these additions underscore

Prendio-BioProcure's commitment to advancing innovative solutions and delivering exceptional value to life science companies and their suppliers.

Micah Litow appointed as Chief Product and Solutions Officer

Micah Litow joins Prendio-BioProcure as Chief Product and Solutions Officer, bringing a unique blend of engineering, product, sales, and marketing experience accumulated over the past 20 years in the healthcare and life sciences industry. Micah's career includes tenures at major companies such as Medtronic, Danaher, and McKinsey, as well as successful early-stage high-growth organizations. Most recently, he served as President & COO at Kalderos, a technology-enabled pharmaceutical discount platform. His expertise in high-impact product launches and proven success in growing businesses will be invaluable as Prendio-BioProcure continues to bring novel solutions to the industry.

Tim Lyden appointed as Chief Operating Officer

Tim Lyden joins Prendio-BioProcure as Chief Operating Officer, building on two decades of leadership roles in healthcare and life sciences. Most recently, Tim served as the leader of Ginkgo Bioworks' US-based Biosecurity portfolio, where he worked with the CDC and state Departments of Health on biomonitoring for pandemic early detection. In addition, his prior experience includes leadership roles at Decision Resources Group and Oliver Wyman, as well as serving as an Officer in the United States Navy. His deep expertise in the pharma and biotech industries will drive operational excellence at Prendio-BioProcure.

Mike Doerner joins Prendio-BioProcure as their first Vice President of Data Analytics

As Vice President of Data Analytics, Mike Doerner brings extensive experience in building robust data capabilities within growing organizations specifically within Supply Chain and Procurement. Most recently, Mike served as Vice President of Data at PartsSource and Executive Director of Enterprise Data Management at GHX. Prior to GHX, he led data operations and engineering at Lumere, where he created innovative data processes and categorization techniques. Mike's expertise in data strategy, team building, and analytics, particularly within health science technology and business sectors, will be vital in advancing data-driven solutions at Prendio-BioProcure.

Tyler Mizenko named Prendio-BioProcure's first Chief Revenue Officer

Tyler Mizenko has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer after leading Business Development and Partnerships efforts since 2022. Over the last several years, he has been a substantial driver of Prendio-BioProcure's rapid growth and its emergence as a leader in life science procurement. Tyler's journey at Prendio-BioProcure began as a member of the Procurement team in 2014, and he is responsible for the formulation of many of the company's most significant partnerships and the strategic direction of its technology. Most recently, as VP of Business Development and Relationships, Tyler has been instrumental in building the customer base to nearly 400 life science organizations and more than 50 preferred suppliers.

These appointments underscore Prendio-BioProcure's dedication to building innovative solutions and expanding its impact across the life science industry. By leveraging platform data and expanding on leading software and service capabilities, Prendio-BioProcure aims to support durable, high-quality relationships between life science companies and their suppliers. In doing so, scientists can focus on their breakthrough research, investor capital yields higher returns, and critical discoveries can be accelerated.



"We are very excited to welcome Micah, Tim, and Mike to the Prendio-BioProcure team, and to announce Tyler's well-deserved promotion. Their collective experience and expertise in the healthcare, life sciences, and data analytics fields will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our solutions and expand our impact. These appointments are a testament to our commitment to innovation and to delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Eric Meizlish, CEO of Prendio-BioProcure.

About Prendio-BioProcure:

Prendio-BioProcure is a specialized procurement platform designed exclusively for the biotech industry. With a user-friendly interface and advanced features, Prendio streamlines the purchasing process, ensuring compliance and efficiency and maximizing value. Prendio-BioProcure is an affordable, intuitive, and scalable solution designed to accelerate the progress of life science teams everywhere. For more information, visit



