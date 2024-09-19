THE SEARCH IS ON: USBG PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO IS SEEKING THE 2025 U.S. BARTENDER OF THE YEAR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The esteemed bartending competition is accepting applications for only a few more weeks!

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all bartenders and mixologists nationwide - there is less than one month remaining to submit applications for the 2025 U.S. Bartender Of The Year competition! Applications are open to mixologists who believe they have what it takes to be the next champion and are encouraged to apply by

October 15, 2024 . Entering its thirteenth season, the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO is searching for innovative and ambitious bartenders to claim the title of 2025 U.S Bartender of the Year. The esteemed program is an educational platform that provides training and mentorship for hospitality professionals, all leading up to the global bartending competition that will take place in Toronto, Canada during the fall of 2025.

"USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO is a one-of-a-kind program that offers bartenders a chance to showcase their artistry and technical skills on the national stage," says USBG Executive Director Bo Shuff. "Each year, we challenge the best, both returning and new, to apply as we are committed to building a community of highly creative and driven hospitality professionals."

The USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO competition draws applications from diverse and talented bartenders nationwide who compete in a series of regional and national challenges inspired by the latest industry trends. For this upcoming season, the U.S. Finals will take place at a combined event where the country's Top 30 bartenders will come together and showcase their skills as the final showdown of the competition.

"The World Class U.S. program provides an amazing opportunity for bartenders of all skill levels and backgrounds to put their expertise to the test, while joining a strong community of industry professionals from around the country," shares Cassandra Ericson, Manager of On Premise at Diageo North America. "We're excited for applicants to not only engage in the competition, but to join the World Class community where we offer mentorship opportunities and digital education through DiageoBarAcademy."

This year, Jonathan Stanyard of Seattle, Washington was crowned as the 2024 U.S. Bartender of the Year after competing in the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO in its twelfth season. Following his outstanding bartending performance, he continued to demonstrate his passion and knowledge about the craft of bartending as he represented the U.S. at the Global Finals in Shanghai, China. It only takes one cocktail to throw your name in the hat, so apply now before it's too late!

October 15, 2024: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PST to be considered for the 2025 USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO

December 2024: Top 100 Announced

February 2025: Top 30 Regional Finalists Announced

May 2025: U.S. Finals to ultimately crown the 2025 US Bartender of the Year Fall 2025: The 2025 World Class Cocktail Festival and Global Finals

DiageoBarAcademy , an online training platform designed for experienced bartenders, competitors are armed with the tools and knowledge to prepare themselves for the competition while fostering their career developments.

About USBG

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild®️ is the national, member-led not-for-profit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy. Through its network, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, service projects, and skills-based competition, all while fostering a fun and healthy environment and reinforcing the importance of the 'third place' in neighborhoods across the country.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit

. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

