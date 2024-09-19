(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 2+ companies and 2+ pipeline drugs in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical Assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, Phase II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Emerging Drugs

NB-001: Nobias Therapeutics

NB-001 is believed to be a non-stimulant activator of multiple metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluRs) and is dosed orally. It would be a first-in-class treatment for patients with 22q11DS and certain comorbid psychiatric conditions, including anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and autism. Results from the multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover trial demonstrate the safety and tolerability of NB-001 Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of 22q11DS.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

There are approx. 2+ key companies which are developing the therapies for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome. The companies which have their 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Nobias Therapeutics.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome drugs.

Key Players



Nobias Therapeutics Herophilus

Key Products

NB-001

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Report Insights



Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

