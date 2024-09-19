Unitedlex Expands Leadership With Big Law Veteran Tom Leuba As Head Of Antitrust And Investigations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and Second Request expertise rounds out a comprehensive suite of services addressing the entire HSR merger review lifecycle

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and operations, today announces the addition of Tom Leuba, as Vice President, Antitrust and Investigations.



A long-time Special Counsel with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP with over 30 years of experience managing high-stakes HSR Second Requests and other antitrust investigations, criminal defense cases, and regulatory inquiries, Leuba will oversee the expansion of UnitedLex's Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR) and Second Request services . His extensive background includes advising on HSR and antitrust compliance, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) matters, and corporate monitorships.

In response to an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, the potential for more demanding criteria for what must be filed during the HSR process, including the Second Request phase, is high. As antitrust scrutiny intensifies, particularly in the context of mergers and acquisitions, UnitedLex has broadened its offering to meet the needs of companies facing intensified challenges from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). The comprehensive suite of services now spans across the universe of antitrust proceedings and inquiries, from HSR filing support to complex HSR Second Request processes, including litigation support.

“Bringing Tom on board adds a practitioner's perspective and deepens our expertise in antitrust matters,” noted James Schellhase, CEO of UnitedLex.“At the end of the day, we are tech-enabled services company, and what differentiates us is the collective knowledge and experience of our people.”

Over the last 12 months, UnitedLex has bolstered its comprehensive HSR and Second Request services by investing in analytics and AI as part of its First Look, RAPID Review, and RAPID PrivLog offerings that accelerate identification of key documents and insights.

“Having handled numerous Second Requests, securing antitrust clearance for an array of high-value mergers, I know what it takes and what's at stake in these matters,” commented Leuba.“I look forward to leveraging this team's expertise, data science and AI capabilities, and attorney review bench strength to help our clients meet increasingly complicated compliance requests efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Leuba's appointment adds to a string of strategic hires since Schellhase joined as the company's new CEO including Rajitha Boer as Chief Client Officer , Renee Meisel as EVP and GC , John Ritter as COO, Amy Hinzmann as EVP of Corporate & Commercial Services , and Steve Schley as EVP, Intellectual Property .

