Etanercept Biosimilar Insight Market Report 2024: Pipeline Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Sales Assessment, Unmet Needs, And Impact Of Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Etanercept - Biosimilar Insight, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Etanercept - Biosimilar Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Etanercept pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Etanercept- Biosimilar Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Etanercept pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Etanercept treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Etanercept commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Etanercept collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Etanercept Biosimilars: Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Etanercept report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Etanercept Biosimilars: Marketed Drugs

GP 2015: Sandoz

GP2015 is the second biosimilar of the reference p75 TNF receptor-Fc fusion protein etanercept. It is approved for use in all indications for which reference etanercept is approved, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.

GP2015 has similar physiochemical and pharmacodynamic properties to those of reference etanercept, and the pharmacokinetic biosimilarity of the agents has been shown in healthy volunteers. GP2015 demonstrated clinical efficacy equivalent to that of reference etanercept in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; the tolerability, safety and immunogenicity profiles of the two agents were also generally similar.

Etanercept Biosimilars: Emerging Drugs

SBDM-01: Shilpa Biologicals

Shilpa Biologicals is developing an etanercept biosimilar, SBDM-01, which is currently under clinical development. The drug candidate acts by targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNFR) receptor. The biosimilar is being studied in the Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis.

Etanercept: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical stage. It also analyses Etanercept biosimilars drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Etanercept biosimilar drugs.

Key Questions



How many companies are developing Etanercept Biosimilars?

How many Etanercept biosimilars are developed by each company?

How many emerging biosimilars are in mid-stage, and late-stage?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Etanercept biosimilars therapeutics?

What are the clinical studies going on for Etanercept biosimilars and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Sandoz

Lupin

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. /Samsung Bioepis

AryoGen Pharmed

Rus Biopharm Shanghai Celgen

Key Products



GP2015

YLB-113 (RYMTI; NEPEXTO)

INTACEPT

BRENZYS (ETICOVO; BENPALI)

ALTEBREL

Etanercept Biosimilar Qiangke

Phases



Marketed stage products

Late stage products (BLA Filed and Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II and

Early-stage products (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Subcutaneous Intravenous

Molecule Type



Monoclonal antibodies

Peptide

Protein Small molecule

Etanercept Biosimilars Report Insights



Etanercept Biosimilar Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Sales Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Etanercept Biosimilar Report Assessment



Marketed Product profiles

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Sales Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900