EDGE Entity LAHAB To Supply Ammunition For National Shooting Championship

LAHAB signed an agreement with the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office of the Supreme Council for National Security to specialised ammunition for the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship

EDGE Group entity LAHAB, the UAE's exclusive ammunition manufacturer, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office of the Supreme Council for National Security to supply ammunition for the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship.

Under the strategic agreement, LAHAB will locally produce customised ammunition specifically designed for the championship's needs. Adhering to the highest international standards and specifications, LAHAB will manufacture highly accurate and safe .223 Remington and 9mm NATO ammunition, alongside other small-calibre cartridges tailored to meet the competition's requirements.

This MoU underscores LAHAB's commitment to ensuring the UAE maintains a world-class ammunition industry. Earlier this month, LAHAB expanded its capabilities by signing an MoU to align its small-calibre ammunition testing and evaluation processes with NATO standards, further strengthening its position in the global market.

The UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship is scheduled to commence on 1 October across five shooting clubs: Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Al Dhafra Shooting Club, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, and Ajman Police Shooting and Sports Club.



