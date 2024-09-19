Ru'ya, Careers UAE 2024: Bringing Young Emirati Talent To A New Look Lineup Of Employers And Features

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 19 September 2024 – Dubai, UAE:

Ru'ya, Careers UAE (Ru'ya), the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering young Emiratis, will kick off on Tuesday 24th

September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held in Za'abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 until Thursday 26th September, Ru'ya is set to welcome more than 16,000 visitors from 10am to 6pm and empower them with the tools, resources and opportunities to find a job in which they will thrive.

As the UAE works towards building a competitive knowledge-based economy, the government's commitment to Emiratisation and a national plan to shape the country's future over the next 10 years have been benchmarked by legal provisions put in place to bring more Emiratis into workplaces and transform the UAE employment market into an empowering space for young UAE Nationals across a widening range of sectors.

To connect hiring companies with Emirati students, recent graduates and young professionals looking to advance their careers, the 23rd

edition of Ru'ya will feature more than 150 leading public and private organisations, from government entities Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority, to The American University in Dubai, Emirates Group, and Galadari Brothers.

Reflecting the nation's economic diversification, as well as the enduring popularity of Ru ‎‎ 'ya, almost half of this year's exhibitors are new to the show, with a number of key industry sectors represented for the first time, including construction, facilities management, media and marketing, e-commerce, and chemicals, by companies including Amazon, Jotun, and Siemens Energy.

The three-day event is set to combine opportunity and empowerment for its predicted 16,000 visitors, enabling young Emiratis to engage, build valuable professional connections, upskill to stay current, and explore opportunities for employment. Its engaging agenda includes impactful discussions, interactive workshops and seminars, inspiring performances, competitions - and the chance to engage directly with leading employers, all in one location.

Expert-led workshop sessions include a diverse range of subjects, from photography to preparing for university, while inspiring speakers on stage include Emiratis who have perused diverse career paths, from a hotel chef to a young pianist.

Students from local schools and universities will visit the show and begin their employment journeys through fun and interactive competitions. New this year, the 'Design Lab' competition, supported by Emirati-founded drinks company Frio, will give students the chance to design a new label for Frio's cans and create a refreshing new flavour

Emirati graduates and final-year students also have the chance to participate in 'Challenge and Win a Job' activation, a skill-based hiring programme to win job opportunities in 24 hours with leading companies for marketing, sales, and finance roles.

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions at organisers the Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“As the proud host of Ru'ya, Careers UAE 2024, the Dubai World Trade Centre is committed to fostering opportunities that empower the next generation of Emirati talent. This year's event not only serves as a critical platform for young professionals to connect with top-tier employers but also aligns with our broader mission to support the UAE's vision of sustainable and inclusive economic growth. With an expanded range of sectors and a dynamic line-up of new features, we are confident that Ru'ya 2024 will inspire and equip young Emiratis with the skills and connections they need to thrive in their careers.”

This year, Ru'ya is proud to announce First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the Platinum Sponsor, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) as the Gold Sponsor, and Air Arabia and United Arab Bank as Support Sponsors of this year's event. Under the theme '[YOU]th Can', the 23rd edition of Ru'ya will focus on youth empowerment, the dynamic jobs market of the UAE, and the ever-evolving technology driving both.