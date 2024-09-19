Dubai-Based Toastmasters District 127 Emerges No.1 Globally

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Based in the UAE, the Toastmasters District 127 runs 155 clubs across Dubai, the Northern Emirates, and Lebanon. Dubai-based entrepreneur, academician and veteran Toastmaster Sujit Sukumaran has been elected to global board of the Toastmasters International.

DUBAI – September 18, 2024: Toastmasters International, the world's largest non-for-profit organization for public speaking and leadership development, has recently announced that its UAE-based District 127, which represents Dubai, the Northern Emirates, and Lebanon, as the No. 1 district globally. The announcement has been made during Toastmasters International's 100th-anniversary convention, recently held in California.



Adding to the district's accolades, Dubai-based entrepreneur and academician Toastmaster DTM Sujit Sukumaran has been elected to the Toastmasters International Board of Directors for the 2024–2026 term. He is a seasoned Toastmaster with nearly 20 years in the fraternity.

“We are proud to be crowned as the No. 1 District in the world. This notable achievement marks a significant milestone for the UAE on the global stage of communication and leadership. This accolade reflects the district's unwavering commitment to delivering a high-quality educational program that empowers members to excel in communication and leadership,” says DTM Dr. Abdul Sathar, Director of Toastmasters District 127 in Dubai.



“The District127 stands tall with 155 clubs and a total of 2,800 members, helping a total of 20,000 residents in the region to become proficient speakers and leaders in their professional and community lives. As District 127 celebrates its global triumph and Sujit Sukumaran begins his tenure on the International Board, the UAE's influence within Toastmasters International is set to expand further,” he added.

“We run different types of Toastmasters clubs including community, corporate and college clubs to practice public speaking and leadership skills. The community clubs with members from different walks of lives including professionals, businessmen, and even homemakers come together and learn in a positive environment. Whereas the corporate clubs get passionate employees to upskill communication and leadership skills for career development. In college clubs, students at universities and colleges, join up to enhance their competitive skills like job interviews, debates and other professional conversations by participating in a variety of speaking and leadership roles, clubs meeting regularly twice month,” elaborated DTM Dr Abdul Sathar.

Commenting on his new role, DTM Sujit Sukumaran, said,“I will serve as a 'working ambassador”, in my new role on the board. I will help shaping the policies and procedures that guide Toastmasters International in its mission to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment and opportunities for individuals to develop their communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.”

“Toastmasters, being an investment in oneself, the skills that members learn can be applied to all areas of their life. Anyone who takes the initiative to engage in meetings, whether by participating or simply listening, will benefit from the wealth of knowledge in the room,” he underscored the value of active participation in Toastmasters.

DTM Sujit Sukumaran runs his management consultancy in Dubai and also works as a faculty at the University of West London in the UAE. He brings extensive experience in consulting and academia to his new role. Beyond his professional achievements, he is a passionate advocate for disability rights, serving as the managing trustee for PRERANA, the largest disability advocacy group for the Indian diaspora in the Middle East. His contributions to disability rehabilitation have earned him accolades, including the Zayed Inspirer Award.

A member of Toastmasters since 2006 and a part of the Star of Arabia club in Dubai, DTM Sujit has held multiple leadership roles within the organization, earning the Distinguished Toastmaster designation, the highest educational honor in Toastmasters.

Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization, has dedicated a century since 1924 to building confidence and teaching public speaking and leadership skills worldwide. With over 270,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs across 150 countries, it offers a supportive environment where individuals can refine their skills and achieve personal and professional growth.