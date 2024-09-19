Special Report Uncovers New Trends In Spontaneous Giving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "First Impressions: Spontaneous Giving Insights" Reveals the Secrets to Securing and Retaining Spontaneous Givers, Particularly Younger Donors and Donors of Color

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Institute, the sector research lab at Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today released a new report First Impressions: Spontaneous Giving Insights . The latest free-to-access Blackbaud Institute report outlines who's giving spontaneously and reveals new insights to encourage spontaneous givers to become repeat donors.

"Spontaneous giving may be challenging to predict – but it's not random," said Lori Poer, Director of the Blackbaud Institute. "Our data shows that spontaneous giving plays a more important role in the philanthropic activity of younger generations and minority donors, and that organizations that want to maximize the opportunity of spontaneous giving should focus on telling a compelling story that carries through from social media to their websites and donation forms."

The study defined "spontaneous donors" as those who made a first-time donation to an organization within the last 12 months and had not planned to give to the organization beforehand.

Key Findings

Spontaneous Giving is Substantially Higher Among Younger and Minority Givers

The rate of spontaneous giving among Millennial, Gen Z and Black donors is 25% higher than average with Gen Z most likely to spontaneously give (59% of their giving is spontaneous).

Giving May Be Spontaneous, But It Isn't Random

72% of spontaneous gifts went to organizations with whom the donors were already familiar.

Older Donors Learn of Giving Opportunities Through Word of Mouth; Younger Donors Through Social Media

For Millennials and older generations, the most common way spontaneous donors learned about giving opportunities was from a friend, family member, or colleague (22%–24%). For Gen Z, the primary driver was social media (25%), and they were more likely than other generations to say they learned of a giving opportunity from celebrities or influencers.

First Time Donors Say These Factors Matter Most When Deciding to Give Again

75% or more of spontaneous donors cited these factors as mattering "a great deal" in their decision to give again:



They trust that the organization will do the right thing

The organization has a good reputation

It's easy to donate

The organization uses their money wisely Support will help those in need right now

Potential Repeat Donors Want to Hear from You Regularly

Roughly 33% of all spontaneous givers said they want to be updated regularly. But among those indicating an intention to become a repeat donor, the number rose to 44%.

The Blackbaud Institute gives social impact professionals fresh data to understand broader industry trends, benchmark success, and take fundraising to new levels. This survey was conducted by Edge Research who interviewed more than 1,000 adult consumers from June 4–21, 2024.

Alongside the Generosity Commission's recently released, major report "Everyday Actions, Extraordinary Potential: The Power of Giving and Volunteering," which provided a call to action to revitalize giving in America and emphasized the need for further research and study, these findings from the Blackbaud Institute provide important insights to help nonprofits strengthen their relational pathways to new donor support.

For more information on spontaneous giving trends, the full report can be accessed here.

All Blackbaud Institute resources are offered for free, as part of Blackbaud's commitment to accelerating social impact.

About Blackbaud Institute

The Blackbaud Institute develops leading-edge research and convenes expert voices to equip the social impact community with knowledge, insight, and confidence. The Blackbaud Institute draws from Blackbaud's data set, the most comprehensive in the social impact community. In addition, the Institute facilitates public research studies to drive original qualitative and quantitative insight. Our research agenda is grounded in a commitment to topics that social impact organizations can apply immediately to better understand, benchmark, and improve their essential business operations. We are guided by our commitment to the social impact sector to provide timely, transparent, and well-rounded research that is free to access. From how organizations run to how donors give, we're 100% focused on research and resources for this sector.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at

or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

