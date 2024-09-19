MENAFN - PR Newswire) Doritos brings back its iconic Crash the Super Bowl contest and encourages fans and critics alike to shoot their shot to have their commercial aired during Super Bowl LIX

millions who watch the Super Bowl have one thing in common each year: they all think they can make better commercials than the advertisers. This year, Doritos is clapping back with a bold, yet simple challenge: Prove it! Unleash your creativity and love for Doritos by creating a better ad than Doritos ever could.

Doritos is dusting off past social media criticisms of the brand's previous Super Bowl advertisements to help inspire and challenge fans to“do better.” The brand is releasing two spots featuring Crash the Super Bowl finalists –“Goat 4 Sale” and“Slap” – as well as program alumni, including Callner, who also directed the new commercials, along with actor and director Dion Lack.

Think You Can Do Better? Doritos Challenges Fans to Make a Stronger Super Bowl Ad for a Chance to Win $1 Million

Truly putting its brand in the hands of the fans, critics and creatives, Doritos is officially bringing back its groundbreaking Crash the Super Bowl contest. Those bold enough to enter will have the chance for their ad to be aired during the Big Game and win $1 million.

"When Doritos originally launched this campaign nearly 20 years ago, it was the first of its kind, giving fans previously unheard-of creative control and ownership of our brand – and on the biggest advertising stage of the year," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "We still firmly believe that the best ideas arise when we are willing to be bold, take risks and champion our fans. Now that our fans have more access than ever to creative and ad-making tools, we can't wait to see what they have up their sleeves."

During its 10-year run from 2006-2016, fans who entered the Doritos Crash the Super Bowl campaign created some of the most memorable and talked about Super Bowl ads of all time. The ads broke into USA TODAY Ad Meter's top five commercials every single year, ranking number one four times, and some creators went on to become industry professionals.

"When I submitted my ad in 2013, people told me the spot I made would never see the light of day, but I knew this was an opportunity to make something special," said director Ben Callner. "After my commercial, 'Goat 4 Sale,' ended up winning and airing during the big game, it truly changed the trajectory of my career. I'm so glad Doritos is bringing this campaign back and giving that same chance to other people."

Doritos Crash the Super Bowl kicks off today, accepting submissions through November 11. The winning commercial will then be selected through the following process:



Later this year, a qualified panel of judges will select the top 25 submissions – one for each year Doritos has aired a commercial during the Super Bowl.

When the three finalists are announced in January, fans will vote for their favorite at DoritosCrash. The winning ad's creator – as selected by fan votes from the three finalists – will receive $1 million and an all-expenses paid trip to New Orleans for the Big Game on February 9, 2025.

For more information on the campaign, including official rules for the Crash the Super Bowl contest, step-by-step submission instructions and a toolkit featuring music, logos and other helpful brand assets, visit DoritosCrash .

