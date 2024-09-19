Former Board Member Chip Pearson Steps Into CEO Role At When I Work

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pearson brings over 20 years of experience in leadership roles, including JAMF, The Foundation, and Bootstrappers

When I Work, a leading provider of shift-based workforce management software, trusted by over 200,000 workplaces worldwide, is excited to announce the appointment of Chip Pearson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pearson will lead the company's next phase of growth while reinforcing its mission to help small businesses schedule and communicate with their employees.

Pearson is a seasoned leader with an impressive track record of building and scaling successful companies. As co-founder and former co-CEO of JAMF, he and Zach Halmstad built the company prior to public market success that has achieved a multi-billion-dollar valuation and revenue exceeding $500 million. Additionally, Pearson founded Twin Cities-based companies The Foundation, which has supported local creative agencies for over 20 years and Bootstrappers a business incubator, executive coaching, and investment firm.

"We are excited to welcome Chip to our leadership team as our new CEO," said When I Work board member Phil Meicler. "Chip's passion for our mission is undeniable - his industry knowledge of how technology can transform operations, coupled with his outstanding track record, positions him perfectly to lead When I Work."

Having served as a board member alongside Founder and Chairman Chad Halvorson at When I Work from 2017-2021, Pearson brings a deep understanding of the company's vision and operations. He will be hyper focused on unlocking the full potential of When I Work.

"I have deep respect for the When I Work mission to make shift work awesome," said Chip Pearson, When I Work CEO. "As small businesses face increasing challenges, from labor shortages to operational complexities, I'm eager to continue our legacy of providing our customers and their employees the right tools to succeed. Since 2010, Chad Halvorson's vision for serving hourly workers has been our throughline, and we look forward to building on his vision as we prepare for 2025."

When I Work is a market leader in hourly workforce management that provides businesses a fully integrated scheduling, time tracking, payroll, and team messaging solution. Trusted by over 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work ensures reliable shift coverage, engaged employees, and faster decisions-giving everybody what they need to be successful at work. For more, visit wheniwork.

