First Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 45 cents per share payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 1, 2024.



First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

