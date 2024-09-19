Episode Solutions Announces Kyle Cooksey As President To Lead Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Episode Solutions, a leading provider of coordinated care solutions for specialty care patient populations, announces appointment of Kyle Cooksey as President.

- Tom Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Episode SolutionsBRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Episode Solutions Announces Kyle Cooksey as President to Lead Strategic InitiativesContact: John HannonPhone: 615-260-4874Episode Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of coordinated wholistic care solutions for specialty care patient populations, has announced the appointment of Kyle Cooksey as President. In this role, Cooksey will work closely with the executive leadership team to oversee the accelerated growth of the company's value-based care platform, which enables effective management of the spend of specialty care populations.As the healthcare landscape shifts from fee-for-service reimbursement to value-based payment models, the demand for proven specialty value-based care solutions is rapidly increasing. Episode Solutions' innovative platform is designed to enable providers to operate at the top of their licensure, reducing the burden of downstream patient care responsibilities.“Episode Solutions has consistently demonstrated success in improving patient outcomes while lowering the cost of care through our technology-driven value-based care platform,” said Tom Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Episode Solutions.“Kyle is a respected leader in the healthcare industry, known for driving transformation in areas marked by high costs and inefficiencies. We are excited to have him join our leadership team as we scale to meet rapidly expanding growth opportunities in the specialty value-based care space and beyond.”Before joining Episode Solutions, Cooksey held senior executive roles in rapidly growing companies implementing innovative clinical care models notably at Monogram Health and ScribeAmerica, where he spearheaded the transition from service-enabled businesses to technology-enabled solutions that deliver improved outcomes.Cooksey is actively involved in non-profit organizations that focus on educational initiatives for low-income communities and relief efforts for marginalized citizens in Ghana, particularly the homeless and victims of human trafficking. With over 22 years of experience in managing rapidly growing tech-enabled businesses, driving customer satisfaction, retention, and growth, he is well-equipped to make a significant impact at Episode Solutions.“I have been committed to leading innovation in healthcare since I was sixteen, motivated by the loss of my mom to a disconnected system,” Cooksey shared.“I am grateful for my time at Monogram Health and ScribeAmerica and now, I am very excited to join Episode Solutions, where the team has made significant strides in the specialty value-based care market. Over the last six years, Episode Solutions has built a foundation to scale its innovative care platform to address the rapidly expanding demand for proven specialty value-based care solutions delivering care cost containment and improved patient care outcomes."Herb Fritch, an advisor and investor at Episode Solutions, remarked,“The leadership team has established foundational pillars of an innovative value-based care platform and I look forward to continuing to support the leadership team and Kyle as they harness the expanding market demand for specialty care solutions while growing the Company into the success envisioned from its outset.”About Episode SolutionsEpisode Solutions is a leading provider of technology-enabled, wholistic care coordination solutions for specialty care patient populations. The company is transforming the coordination, delivery, and reception of polychronic specialty care across the healthcare ecosystem. Through its proprietary care navigation technology platform, robust patient and provider engagement capabilities, and an evolving database of proven clinical protocols, the Episode Solutions Value-based Care Platform delivers meaningful cost savings, effective wholistic patient care and improved patient outcomes.For more information, visit .Contact:Episode SolutionsJohn HannonSVP...615-260-4874

