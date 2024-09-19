Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers Expands With New Washington, D.C. Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seay Felton Trial Lawyers

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers expands to Washington, D.C., offering services in motor vehicle accidents and premises liability cases.

- Eugene Felton, Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers , a highly respected personal injury and trial attorney law firm with deep roots in Georgia, is excited to announce the opening of their newest office in Washington, D.C. Located at 601 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 900, this expansion aims to serve residents of the D.C. area with a focus on motor vehicle accidents and premises liability cases.

For years, Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers has built a solid reputation in Atlanta, Macon, and Savannah, known for their dedication to securing justice for victims of negligence. With the new office in Washington, D.C., they bring their extensive experience in handling complex personal injury cases, including car crashes, motorcycle accidents, and premises liability incidents. The firm's expansion underscores its commitment to ensuring that individuals across a broader geographical area receive the care and representation they deserve.

"Our team is thrilled to bring our legal expertise to Washington, D.C.," said Eugene Felton, Jr., Founding Partner of Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers. "We have a strong track record of fighting for fair compensation for our clients, and we look forward to offering that same dedication to the D.C. community."

In addition to handling motor vehicle accident cases, Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers will also focus on premises liability cases, assisting those who have been injured on someone else's property due to unsafe conditions. The firm is dedicated to holding negligent property owners accountable and ensuring that their clients receive the full compensation needed for their recovery.

To make legal services more accessible, Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is offering free consultations at their Washington, D.C. office. This expansion reflects their ongoing mission to provide personalized, compassionate representation for clients who are navigating the often-complicated legal process after a personal injury.

By expanding into Washington, D.C., Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is well-positioned to become a trusted legal resource in the capital, offering their proven expertise in both motor vehicle and premises liability law. Their new office will allow them to better serve clients in the D.C. area, continuing their tradition of delivering justice for those affected by personal injuries.

For more information about Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers and their new Washington, D.C. location, visit Seay/Felton's D.C. office page .

About Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is an experienced personal injury law firm serving Georgia and Washington, D.C. With a proven record of success and a commitment to securing fair compensation for our clients, our attorneys offer unparalleled expertise and innovative legal solutions. We go beyond conventional legal approaches, uncovering new opportunities to ensure our clients receive the restitution they deserve.

Bien Bui

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

+1 954-773-9920

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.