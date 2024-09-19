Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.08 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sacral nerve stimulation devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.19 billion in 2023 to $1.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence, advancements in neuromodulation technology, rising awareness of non-surgical treatment options, favorable reimbursement policies, growing geriatric population, higher incidences of neurological disorders, and increased healthcare spending.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sacral nerve stimulation devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in reimbursement policies, greater acceptance of neuromodulation therapies, increasing preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments, the exploration of sacral nerve stimulation devices, increasing preference among patients and healthcare providers, favorable regulatory environments, rising healthcare expenditure globally.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of urological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the sacral nerve stimulation devices market going forward. Urologic disorders encompass a range of conditions affecting the urinary tract, kidneys, bladder, and prostate, varying in duration from acute to chronic. Urological disorders can arise from various causes, affecting the urinary tract and the reproductive organs. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as poor diet, dehydration, and lack of exercise, can contribute to the development of kidney stones, a painful condition affecting the urinary tract. Sacral nerve stimulation devices provide a minimally invasive treatment option that can effectively manage urological disorders such as urinary and fecal incontinence.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Abbott, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Livanova, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Laborie Medical Technologies, Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd., Nevro Corp., Cala Health, Micro Systems Technologies, Neuspera Medical, EndoStim Inc., InCube Labs, Soterix Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc, Soin Neuroscience, Nuvectra Corporation, StimGuard LLC, Medzell, General Stim Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the sacral nerve stimulation devices market are developing innovative products, such as next-generation sacral neuromodulation devices, to improve patient outcomes, enhance device efficacy, and reduce adverse side effects. Next-generation sacral neuromodulation devices are cutting-edge tools that offer enhanced control and efficiency in stimulating sacral nerves.

How Is The Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Electrical Muscle Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

2) By Product: External Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices, Implantable Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

3) By Age: Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics

4) By Application: Urinary Incontinence, Fecal Incontinence, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market Definition

A sacral nerve stimulation device is a medical implant that uses electrical impulses to modulate nerves in the sacral area. It's used to treat conditions such as urinary incontinence and an overactive bladder by regulating nerve activity. This technology aims to improve bladder function and quality of life for patients through targeted neurological intervention.

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sacral nerve stimulation devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sacral nerve stimulation devices market size, sacral nerve stimulation devices market drivers and trends, sacral nerve stimulation devices market major players and sacral nerve stimulation devices market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024



Deep Brain Stimulation Device Global Market Report 2024



Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.