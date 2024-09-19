Tinuiti Joins Select Group Of Tiktok Shop Agency Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TikTok Shop Partner Status Grants Early Access to Alphas, Betas, and Exclusive Support Ahead of Shopping-Centric Q4 and 2025 Planning

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing agency across the that matters most, today announced it is officially certified as a TikTok Shop Partner, making the agency a one-stop solution for brands interested in selling on the platform.A testament to Tinuiti's commitment to innovation, performance-driven results, and expertise in emerging platforms, today's accreditation ensures clients benefit from greater efficiency, with no outsourcing required and preferred platform support. Tinuiti will also gain early access to TikTok's alphas and betas, enabling powerful first-to-market opportunities within the highly competitive commerce landscape.Jack Johnston, Senior Social Innovation Director, Tinuiti, said:“Tinuiti has an incredibly long and valued history with TikTok that continues to unlock the best the platform has to offer. With this exclusive accreditation as a TikTok Shop Agency Partner, we are even better equipped to help clients succeed on the platform, ensuring brands stay ahead in a competitive market, bringing data-driven strategies to life, and driving growth in the ever-evolving digital commerce environment.”Since its launch in 2021, TikTok Shop has quickly emerged as a dynamic addition to the platform. Blending entertainment and ecommerce, TikTok Shop leverages a highly-interactive audience, allowing brands to reach consumers in real-time, driving engagement and spontaneous purchases with immersive, native experiences. With over 1 billion active users globally, TikTok Shop offers a powerful tool for brands to drive sales, offering unprecedented opportunities for brands to tap into the purchasing power of a highly engaged audience, while also enhancing brand awareness.Tinuiti leverages its years of close partnership with TikTok, including being the first US-independent agency to receive the TikTok marketing partner badge in 2021, the highest-level certification partners can achieve. In 2023, Tinuiti was selected as a badged TikTok Marketing Partner in the newly added Agency category, joining a very select community as one of only two U.S. agencies granted the designation, and one of just 10 agencies recognized globally.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency's patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today's murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti's product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit .

