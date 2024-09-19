President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Construction Progress Of Convention Center At Victory Square In Khankendi

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the ongoing of the Center at Victory Square in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.