Azerbaijan, Turkiye Seeking To Boost Cargo Transportation Via Middle Corridor

9/19/2024 10:10:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY), met with Ufuk Yalcin, CEO of TCDD transportation and Chairman of the Board of Turkish State Railways, during the consultation meeting of railway administration heads in Baku on the establishment of the "Eurasian transport Route" International Association, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the two countries discussed the key directions and future prospects of their railway cooperation, focussing on enhancing cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.

Discussions also highlighted the potential for expanding cargo capacity after the modernisation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

Both Azerbaijan and Turkiye play a pivotal role in facilitating goods transport between East and West, and the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to jointly increasing freight traffic through the Middle Corridor using the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.

AzerNews

