Azerbaijan, Turkiye Seeking To Boost Cargo Transportation Via Middle Corridor
Date
9/19/2024 10:10:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY),
met with Ufuk Yalcin, CEO of TCDD transportation and Chairman of
the Board of Turkish State Railways, during the consultation
meeting of railway administration heads in Baku on the
establishment of the "Eurasian transport Route" International
Association, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the two countries discussed the key directions
and future prospects of their railway cooperation, focussing on
enhancing cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.
Discussions also highlighted the potential for expanding cargo
capacity after the modernisation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
line.
Both Azerbaijan and Turkiye play a pivotal role in facilitating
goods transport between East and West, and the meeting reaffirmed
their commitment to jointly increasing freight traffic through the
Middle Corridor using the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.
MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108692734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.