Hollyland technology is happy to announce the availability of the Solidcom SE
Global Version. Ideal for video production, filmmaking, and similar activities,
it
takes small production team communication to the next level, enabling clear and reliable communication for effortless workflow, at long ranges up to 1,100ft (350m).
Hollyland Launches the Solidcom SE Wireless Intercom System for Seamless Team Talk
Engineered for affordability without compromising quality, this lightweight full-duplex communication system boasts advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and water and wind noise resistance, helping team members to collaborate effectively in commercial video production and outdoor events in any weather conditions.
Five
headsets: Perfect for coordinated teamwork
Hollyland's Solidcom SE
Global Version
can support up to five
headsets, thus meeting user requirements and making the system highly empowering and effective for dynamic small to medium-sized teams. The intercom system's frequency hopping technology automatically avoids radio interference, for stable and reliable voice communications, even in crowded, radio-noisy environments. The
Solidcom SE Global Version
supports full-duplex communications, so team members can speak simultaneously, saving valuable time and enhancing work efficiency.
Noise-canceling and high-fidelity vocals
The advanced dual microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation technology in Solidcom SE
Global Version
eliminates unwanted noise, supporting a signal-to-noise ratio of 71dB, and ensuring that voices come through loud and clear in noisy surroundings.
Light, clean, comfortable
Crafted from lighter, more durable materials, the Solidcom SE
Global Version headset is lightweight, weighing no more than an apple. With the Solidcom SE
Global Version, professional users can finally wave goodbye to discomfort during extended wear on demanding job sites.
The replaceable over-ear pad comes in handy, especially in summer, ensuring users have a clean and comfortable experience.
Continuous power, endless creativity
The Solidcom SE
Global Version
headsets' detachable batteries make sure they
keep running with minimal downtime. As is standard with Hollyland intercom systems, the headsets come with battery charging stations for maximized efficiency while shooting. The headset also supports USB-C charging, so with a power bank on hand, communications are uninterrupted, and creativity never ends.
Pricing and availability
The Solidcom SE
Global Version
(2S-5S) will be released on September 19th, 2024, and you can get it from local distributors or at
Solidcom SE Global Version 2S $229
Solidcom SE Global Version 4S $459
Solidcom SE Global Version 5S $579
For more information, please visit Hollyland's official website:
About Hollyland Technology
Shenzhen Hollyland
Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland
serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit , Hollyland
Facebook, Hollyland
Instagram.
Photo -
Logo -
