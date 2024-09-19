Q50 Ambassador And Women's Health Advocate Naomi Watts Launches Pro-Aging Beauty Brand On QVC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Watts will present the science-backed beauty solutions for perimenopause & menopause live across QVC platforms

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , world leader in live shoppable entertainment, announced today the launch of Stripes Beauty, a pro-aging beauty brand offering science-backed solutions for perimenopause and menopause created by actress, entrepreneur, and Q50 Ambassador Naomi Watts. The collection, which is available on QVC and premieres on-air September 20, includes products designed to help support women experiencing this new chapter in life wherever they are in their aging journey.



"Stripes Beauty was born out of Naomi's personal experience navigating menopause at an early age," said Anna Baker, Vice President of Beauty and GMM for QVC. "She saw a need for products that help address the physical and emotional changes that come with this natural life stage, but also wanted to eliminate the stigma around menopause and ignite conversation. At QVC, we cater to women over 50, many of whom are also navigating their own menopause journeys and looking for solutions to help address their beauty needs. We are proud to provide a platform for Naomi to bring these important conversations to our customers, to make them feel that they aren't alone in this journey, and to inspire them with these innovative products."

Launched in 2022, Stripes Beauty was founded by actress Naomi Watts with the mission to normalize conversations about menopause and other natural changes that occur as women age. The brand was designed to ignite change, promote confidence, and offer well-rounded products that women are seeking to address their symptoms. Since its creation, Stripes Beauty has made a significant impact on the healthy aging and menopause market. The assortment available at QVC features the Vag of Honor Hydrating Treatment , The Power Move Hydrating & Plumping Facial Serum, Dew As I Do Brightening & Hydrating Cream , Evening Wear Firming Night Cream , Crown Pleaser Hydrating Hair Mask and The Full Monty Vitamin C Body Oil .

"I created Stripes Beauty to help women prepare for and navigate the changes in their body, hair and skin that come with the natural aging process. While menopause may be a part of midlife, midlife is a lot more than just menopause," said Naomi Watts. "We deserve to be seen and supported – this is the age of possibility, and I am excited for the opportunity to bring these solutions to even more customers through our launch on QVC."

QVC's Quintessential 50 (Q50), a part of the Age of Possibility , is comprised of QVC hosts, celebrities, activists, entrepreneurs and more, whose experiences and achievements prove the possibilities that this time of life offers for women. With their fresh input, unique perspective, and modern taste, the Q50 will help guide QVC's efforts to support women in their Age of Possibility by influencing QVC's programming and product offerings.

Stripes Beauty will premiere on Friday, September 20 at 9pm EST with Naomi Watts. Shop the full assortment now on QVC .

About QVC, Inc.

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" qv , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA , QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM

portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Stripes Beauty

Stripes Beauty is a beauty and wellness Age Well lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist

Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm,

Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and vaginal wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women both physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit



@stripesbeauty

on Instagram.

SOURCE QVC

