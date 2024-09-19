Stamus Networks And Array Networks Join Forces To Enhance Network Threat Detection And Response, Drive Cost Efficiency, And Streamline Deployments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILPITAS, Calif. and INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, and Array Networks , a leader in application delivery and cybersecurity products, today announced two product collaborations that will unlock new NDR capabilities for existing programs as well as new opportunities for organizations that couldn't previously justify the cost in some ultra-high throughput applications.

High-speed traffic decryption for advanced threat detection and response – The combination of the Array SSL Intercept and the Stamus Security Platform , Stamus Networks' open and transparent NDR enables network defenders to gain visibility into SSL/TLS encrypted traffic, so they can quickly detect and respond to hidden threats. Intelligent traffic optimization and aggregation for high-performance threat detection and response – The Array Network Traffic Broker paired with the Stamus Security Platform can aggregate and optimize network traffic for cost savings and streamlined NDR deployments.

Overcoming Encryption's Double-Edged Sword

Although it plays an essential role in safeguarding information and ensuring data privacy, SSL/TLS encryption can be a double-edged sword for companies because it also masks traffic from network defenders. This can prohibit them from detecting malware, data breaches, and other malicious activity and responding quickly before damage is done. Knowing this, cybercriminals have become increasingly adept at hiding threats under the cloak of SSL/TLS encryption.

Stamus Networks and Array Networks help organizations overcome this challenge and ensure they don't have to choose between securing data or making the job of network defenders easier. The Array SSL Intercept acts as a secure proxy that can decrypt SSL/TLS traffic and then send the data to the Stamus Security Platform for inspection. The Stamus Security Platform delivers actionable network visibility and multi-layered threat detection to security teams, and then the Array SSL Intercept re-encrypts the traffic before it's forwarded to its destination.

"As cybercriminals continue their relentless assault on organizations, leaving the encryption dilemma unresolved introduces tremendous risk," said Stamus Networks CEO Ken Gramley. "While we've developed very effective capabilities to identify threats in encrypted communications, some organizations still require complete visibility into all communications. The combination of the Stamus Security Platform and the Array SSL Intercept offers a powerful solution to a historically difficult problem and provides enterprise security teams with unprecedented visibility into threats."

Network Traffic Optimization and Aggregation

In very high-speed and distributed networks, such as those in large datacenters and telecom operator networks, deploying NDR has posed significant cost and complexity challenges for organizations seeking to adopt this essential security technology. However, the combination of the Array Network Traffic Broker and the Stamus Security Platform simplifies the process, making NDR deployments more accessible and cost-effective in these demanding environments.

The Array Network Traffic Broker serves as an intelligent traffic management layer, capturing, aggregating, and filtering network traffic from various sources. It intelligently directs traffic to the Stamus Security Platform, ensuring optimal utilization of its threat detection capabilities. Specifically, this enables:



Intelligent Traffic Optimization: The Array Network Traffic Broker aggregates and filters high traffic volumes from various network segments, including data centers, branch offices, and cloud environments. It then delivers this optimized traffic to the Stamus Security Platform, which analyzes it for signs of malicious activity.

Intelligent Traffic Aggregation: The Array Network Traffic Broker aggregates traffic from multiple network segments into a single Stamus Network Probe, optimizing NDR deployments and making them manageable and affordable for companies of all sizes.

"Our partnership with Stamus Networks aims to provide comprehensive network visibility and threat detection and response capabilities to as many organizations as possible," said Vishal Parikh, Strategy & Alliance Head at Array Networks. "These first two product pairings are the first of many. We look forward to continued collaboration that will result in powerful and practical solutions that overpower traditional security roadblocks to keep organizations cyber resilient."

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks .

About Array Networks

Array Networks, the network functions platform company, develops purpose-built systems for deploying virtual app delivery, networking and security functions with guaranteed performance. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array is poised to capitalize on explosive growth in the areas of virtualization, cloud and software-centric computing. Proven at over 7,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. For more information visit: arraynetworks .

