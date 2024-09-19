Earthlink® Appoints Sukumar Muthya As Chief Data Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Veteran to Lead Data Strategy and Drive AI Adoption

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced the appointment of Sukumar Muthya as its Chief Data Officer, marking a significant addition to the company's Senior Leadership Team.

In his new role, Muthya will report directly to EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad, where he will spearhead the company's data strategy, data science initiatives, data management, and data quality efforts. His leadership is expected to enhance EarthLink's ability to leverage data for informed decision-making, driving the company's continued growth and innovation.

"We are at a transformative moment in our industry, where AI and data-driven strategies are reshaping the competitive landscape," Muthya said. "I am excited to join EarthLink at this pivotal time and look forward to leading initiatives that will embed a data-centric culture throughout the organization, ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends."

CEO Glenn Goad emphasized the strategic importance of this appointment: "As we align our data organization with our overarching business goals, Sukumar's deep expertise in data management and analytics will be critical. His proven track record of driving successful data initiatives will not only strengthen our internal capabilities but also position EarthLink as an industry leader. With Sukumar leading our data initiatives, I am confident that we will unlock new opportunities and achieve greater innovation."

Muthya brings 28 years of experience in technology and analytics to EarthLink. Over the last 18 years, he has specialized in Marketing Technology and Analytics, translating complex business needs into innovative solutions that drive measurable results. Prior to joining EarthLink, Muthya served as Executive Vice President at Ansira, a prominent marketing technology services firm, where he led the CRM and Loyalty practice with a strong focus on data and analytics. His extensive background includes implementing analytics, technology, and supply chain solutions across diverse industries, along with significant experience in management consulting and M&A activities.

Muthya holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University, with a focus on Artificial Neural Networks, and an MBA in International Business from Thunderbird School of Global Management, where he graduated with Beta Gamma Sigma honors. A passionate AI enthusiast, Muthya serves as an advisor on several boards.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.

