Global Renewables Company RES Selects IFS Cloud To Support Operations And Growth

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS , the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that the world's largest independent company, RES, has selected IFS Cloud to support its business as it seeks to align operational procedures and continued global growth.

IFS Cloud's combination of enterprise-class operational ERP proficiency, leading service management and asset management capabilities within a single, integrated platform will enable RES to support all its global processes.

IFS Cloud is ideally suited to meet RES' needs. The solution's twice-yearly updates ensure RES can quickly take advantage of new functionality as soon as it is released through a planned update cadence, while the composable nature of IFS Cloud enables RES to integrate new capabilities and innovation. RES can also use IFS Cloud to access one version of the truth from a single common data source, thereby having greater visibility over operations and make faster, more informed decisions.

Henrik Brandt, Chief Financial Officer, RES, said: "Investing in IFS Cloud gives us enhanced control over all our business activities, which will help us to drive operational efficiencies. With IFS Cloud, we will have access to clear business information for decision-making and will be able to achieve faster time to decisions as a result."



Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS, said: "RES is a bold, innovative renewable energy company that fully understands the strategic importance of asset and service centric ERP software and the potential of harnessing it to drive efficiencies across its business. We are confident that IFS Cloud will allow them to manage development and construction projects, deliver efficient asset operations, get visibility into project costs, and standardize processes across their entire business more effectively."

About RES

RES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company, working across 24 countries and active in wind, solar, energy storage, biomass, hydro, green hydrogen, transmission, and distribution. An industry innovator for over 40 years, RES has delivered more than 26 GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and plans to bring more than 22 GW of new capacity online in the next five years.

As a service provider, RES has the skills and experience in asset management, operations and maintenance (O&M), and spare parts – supporting 41GW of renewable assets across 1,300 sites. RES brings to the market a range of purposeful, practical technology-based products and digital solutions designed to

maximise investment and deployment of renewable energy.

RES is the power behind a clean energy future where everyone has access to affordable zero carbon energy bringing together global experience, passion, and the innovation of its 4,500 people to transform the way energy is generated, stored and supplied. Visit:

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs

to learn why.

