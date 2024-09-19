Leap Distributors Acquires Leap Surgical And DUB Enterprises: Partnership Positions Company For Continued Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leap Distributors has acquired Leap Surgical and DUB Enterprises, two privately owned and nationally recognized medical device firms. Effective immediately, the three companies will operate as one under the Leap Distributors umbrella, with headquarters in Dallas, additional offices in Houston and a national customer base.



“We're thrilled to unite the strengths of DUB Enterprises and Leap Surgical into a single, powerful entity. This enables us to provide top-tier service and access to high-quality medical devices to hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide,” said Allen Mason, CEO of Leap Distributors and co-founder of Leap Surgical.

Integrating the resources of Leap Surgical and DUB Enterprises will enable Leap Distributors to offer an expanded range of products, enhancing its ability to meet the needs of patients, surgeons, independent distributors and healthcare facilities. The company remains committed to delivering superior medical devices, while streamlining the distribution process through cutting-edge technology and a customer-first approach.

In addition, Mason said the acquisition provides significant benefits to employees, distributors and manufacturer partners – including access to a large, well-established network, streamlined contracting processes, an advanced IT infrastructure, and dedicated customer support to help navigate the complexities of medical device distribution.

“Our goal is to empower independent distributors with the resources and support needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive industry,” added Peyton Woodyard, partner at Leap Distributors and co-founder of DUB Enterprises.“In addition, it positions Leap Distributors for rapid growth and creates opportunities for additional distributors to join and benefit from a robust and like-minded network. It represents a major advancement in the medical device distribution landscape, equipping Leap Distributors to innovate, adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Leap Distributors is an independent, national medical device distribution company that provides high-quality medical devices to healthcare providers, surgeons and hospitals across the United States. Focused on streamlining operations and improving patient care, Leap Distributors is committed to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of medical device distribution. For more information, visit .

