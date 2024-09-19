Global Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.52 billion in 2023 to $5.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of carbon offset projects, increase efforts to educate stakeholders, impact of Climate Policies, expansion of renewable energy projects, and Increasing consumer preference for environmentally friendly products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in reporting standards, urgency to address climate change, promote biodiversity conservation, ongoing efforts to standardize carbon credit, and investments in climate-resilient agricultural and forestry practices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market

The growing demand for reducing carbon emissions is expected to propel the growth of the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market going forward. Carbon emissions refer to releasing carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The demand for reducing carbon emissions is spurring innovation and research in areas such as renewable energy, battery storage, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and sustainable agriculture to achieve sustainable and long-lasting impacts. Carbon credits reduce emissions by incentivizing activities that remove carbon dioxide or prevent emissions, balancing the carbon footprint in agriculture, forestry, and land use.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Growth ?

Key players in the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market include Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, WGL Holdings Inc., Conservation International, Indigo AG Inc., Green Mountain Energy, The Carbon Trust, 3Degrees Group Inc., Terra Global Capital LLC, EcoAct, Verra, American Carbon Registry, Carbon Credit Capital LLC, Land Life Company, Allcot Group, Enking International, natureOffice GmbH, South Pole, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Sterling Planet Inc., Finite Carbon Corporation, GreenTrees LLC, Gold Standard, Nori Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the carbon credit for agriculture forestry and land use market are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions, such as the multi-activity carbon credit SaaS platform, to help the world meet its decarbonization targets. A multi-activity carbon credit SaaS platform is a software solution that generates high-quality carbon offsets from multiple mitigation activities by leveraging a variety of data sources and technologies.

How Is The Global Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Voluntary, Compliance

2) By Project Type: Forestry And Land Use, Agriculture

3) By Application: Avoidance Projects, Removal Projects, Combination Projects

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market in 2023. The regions covered in the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Definition

Carbon credits in agriculture, forestry, and land use are units representing the reduction or removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere through activities such as reforestation, sustainable farming, or wetland restoration. It incentivize carbon emissions reduction and are traded to offset emissions elsewhere, contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts and promoting sustainable land management practices.

Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market size, carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market drivers and trends and carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Carbon Black Global Market Report 2024



Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Market Report 2024



Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Driving the Future: The Vehicle Conversion Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.