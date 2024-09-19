(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Dr. Comenzo was the senior author of the landmark Andromeda trial results published in the New England Journal of in 2021, resulting in the first FDA-approved therapy for AL amyloidosis

Dr. Comenzo was the lead author on the landmark 2012 publication of consensus guidelines, including response criteria, for conduct and reporting of clinical trials in AL Amyloidosis

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Immix Biopharma”,“Company”,“We” or“Us”, Nasdaq: IMMX), announced that effective today, Dr. Raymond Comenzo, internationally recognized AL Amyloidosis expert and Director of the Myeloma and Amyloid Program at Tufts Medical Center, joined ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Comenzo is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in developing consensus guidelines for clinical trials and response criteria in AL Amyloidosis, and was the senior author of the landmark Andromeda trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, resulting in the first FDA-approved therapy for AL amyloidosis.

“CAR-T represents a novel approach to treat AL Amyloidosis. I am thrilled to see focus on developing treatment options for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, where no drugs are approved today. I am excited to join the Nexcella team's efforts to advance CAR-T NXC-201," commented Dr. Comenzo.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Comenzo has joined our scientific advisory board. We believe we will benefit greatly from Dr. Comenzo's counsel," stated Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added,“Dr. Comenzo's foundational contributions to the AL Amyloidosis field are internationally recognized. We are excited to be working with Dr. Comenzo.”

Dr. Comenzo is Director of the Myeloma and Amyloid Program; Director, the Cell Therapy Laboratory at Tufts Medical Center; and Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. He is principally responsible for the clinical care of all plasma cell disease patients and for clinical research for these diseases at Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Comenzo completed his residency at Boston City Hospital and his fellowship in hematology/oncology and transfusion medicine at Tufts Medical Center. Prior to coming to Tufts MC, Dr. Comenzo was medical director of the cell therapy laboratory, and an attending member at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; a professor of medicine at Weil-Cornell School of Medicine; and an attending physician in hematology, the founder of the Stem Cell Transplant Program, and the director of the Blood Bank at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Comenzo is board certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and immune-mediated diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. Phase 1b/2 trial NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) as well as the ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313). NXC-201 has demonstrated no neurotoxicity of any kind in AL Amyloidosis and short duration of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), supporting expansion into immune-mediated diseases. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in AL Amyloidosis by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at and .

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, and the cell therapy division of, Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as“expects”,“contemplates”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“intends”,“believes”,“estimates”,“potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the initial data initial data readouts, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iii) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (iv) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (v) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at . Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

