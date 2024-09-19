Storylearning Launches Big Autumn Giveaway With Guaranteed Prizes For All Participants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StoryLearning, a leading online language learning platform, today announced the launch of its "Big Autumn Giveaway," a promotional event where every participant is guaranteed to win a prize. The giveaway, which includes over $20,000 worth of language learning resources and experiences, aims to encourage language enthusiasts to engage with StoryLearning's innovative learning methods.

Guaranteed Prizes for All Participants

The Big Autumn Giveaway promises a win for everyone who participates. Prizes include:

- Premium online language courses

- Best-selling short story books

- StoryLearning Press ebook/audiobook bundles

- Access to the "Fluency Magic: Reading Masterclass"

- Entry to 10-Day Language Challenges

- "The Polyglot Playbook" featuring language learning secrets

- "Speed Learning Secrets Workshop" for efficient home learning

How to Participate

Olly Richards, founder of StoryLearning, explains the participation process: "We've hidden 'Easter eggs' throughout our website. Participants simply need to find one of these hidden treasures to claim their prize. It's a fun way to explore our resources while being rewarded for it." Participants should start by clicking here . (Hint: Searching for the phrase for“StoryLearning Korean” in Google might help.)

To claim a prize, participants should:

- Search the StoryLearning website for hidden Easter eggs - see hint above

- Click on the Easter egg link to access the secret prize page

- Claim their guaranteed prize and entry into the grand prize draw

Grand Prize Draw

In addition to the guaranteed prizes, all participants will be entered into a draw for three top prizes:

- A round-trip flight ticket to anywhere in the world plus a StoryLearning Platinum Course Bundle

- A one-year StoryLearning VIP (Emerald) coaching program

- A 10-week StoryLearning VIP (Sapphire) coaching program

"We're thrilled to offer these incredible opportunities to our community," says Richards. "Whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner, there's something here for everyone to boost their language learning journey."

Participants can increase their chances of winning the top prizes by liking StoryLearning on social media and sharing the giveaway with friends.

For more information about the Big Autumn Giveaway and to participate, visit [StoryLearning's website ].

About StoryLearning:

StoryLearning is an innovative online platform that uses storytelling to make language learning engaging and effective. With courses available in 15 languages, StoryLearning has helped millions of students worldwide achieve their language goals through immersive and enjoyable learning experiences.

Olly Richards

StoryLearning

+44 7441 397163

