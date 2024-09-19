Omdia Industry Analysts Discover Ingenuity And Imagination In Tech For Innovation Awards At Showstoppers @ IFA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Analysts evaluated innovations in consumer electronics, smart home, robotics, gaming, home entertainment, and health, productivity, sustainability.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omdia , / , the global analyst and advisory leader, hosted and judged the Omdia Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers ® during IFA 2024, / . Held on Thursday, 5 Sept. 2024, 6-9 PM, Messe-Berlin Fairgrounds, Berlin, Germany, the awards featured an industry-leading analyst panel reviewing the latest products from startups and tech companies worldwide. The panel evaluated innovations in consumer electronics, smart home and robotics, gaming and home entertainment, fitness and health, productivity, sustainability, and more.

Innovative creators combined exceptional design with advanced engineering to create technology that is both fun and transformative, suitable for work and leisure. At the event, companies showcased a wide range of products, from AI-powered smart lighting to monitoring solutions for health that track body changes during sleep, and headphones that utilize bone and air conduction for the perfect sound. This year also included numerous entries in portable and solar power solutions, promoting energy independence and power-saving opportunities. Home products were among the most popular, spanning home security, versatile lighting, robotic lawnmowers and pool cleaners, and cordless kitchen solutions, to products that enable consumers to make smarter power usage choices.

"Showstoppers at IFA offers a unique platform for innovative companies to connect with the media, highlighting the exciting use of technology in new products, engage with the creators, understand the thinking behind the solutions, and witness the demonstrations firsthand. This year has been particularly exciting, as judging becomes more challenging each year, because designers continue to push creative boundaries," said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV, Omdia.“As always, we were excited to discover the new products and services coming to European consumers at IFA.”

75 startups and industry leaders introduced next generation tech for work, home and play to more than 1,000 journalists from 84 countries at ShowStoppers @ IFA.

The awards distinguish ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers press events. By category, the winners and runners up are:

.Sustainability

oWinner -- Zendure -- 'Solar Flow 2000' -- --“We were particularly impressed with the ease of installation and felt that this product will open the door for more solar adoption.”

.Entertainment

oWinner -- Anker Innovations -- 'SoundCore Aerofit 2' -- --“This product allows you to remain fully aware of your environment while listening to music or taking phone calls.”

.Gaming

oWinner -- Huasun Trading Hong Kong Ltd -- 'MOD 007 V3 HE Year of Dragon' from --“We liked the usage of a three-layer material in keyboards; the clicky keyboard feel is very popular while the dragon design lifts it from the ordinary.”

.Productivity

oWinner -- UGREEN 'NASync DXP480T' -- -- A secure, fast alternative to traditional cloud storage.”

.Omdia Judges Choice Award

oWinner -- WeiYu -- 'The ESR Geo Wallet' from --“We were really impressed by the outstanding value to customers. This product opens up the affordability of the category.”

.Health and Wellness

oGN Hearing -- ReSound NexiaTM microRIE (Receiver-in-Ear) hearing aid -- --“One step ahead of the game. These devices are lightweight and Auracast enabled, which allows announcements to be prioritized, transforming the experience of stations, airports and other public spaces for hearing aid users.”

.Home Appliance & Automation

This year's submissions were of such a high volume and incredible standard, it was impossible, and unfair, to select only one winner for this category. The judges collaborated and agreed there were two worthy winners of Omdia's recognition. Both winners impressed the judges with their use of space, ease of use and their problem-solving innovations.

oWinner -- Yarbo -- 'The 4 in 1 Yard Robot' -- -- "This product looks great, sounds great, is space saving and multipurpose. A very unique product.”

oWinner -- Wireless Power Consortium -- 'The Ki Cordless Kitchen Standard' -- -- The judges' comments can be summed up with this:“I would buy a product with this service!”

