Wolverine And Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery Unveil Batch IV Of Their Collaboration 1000 Mile Boot

Wolverine®, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, has once again joined forces with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery just in time for Bourbon Heritage Month. Through their mutual dedication to superior quality, these two brands proudly unveil Batch IV of their Wolverine 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle Boot .

Inspired by the caramel and wood notes of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbon, the Batch IV boot was built on the silhouette of Wolverine's iconic 1000 Mile. First introduced in 1914, the 1000 Mile provides the perfect canvas for the continued partnership of Wolverine and Old Rip as they pour their distinct blend of heritage, craftmanship and quality into each product iteration.

"Working with the team at Old Rip continues to be a highlight of our year," stated Lauren King, Senior Director of Marketing at Wolverine Boots. "We constantly inspire each other through our unique, yet shared, brand ethos and design. Each pair of boots we've launched together has created a new take on our heritage product, drummed up energizing ways to connect to our audiences, and ignited enduring consumer demand. Batch IV is no different."

Tailored for the ultimate bourbon enthusiast, the Wolverine 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle Batch IV Boot is designed to age gracefully, much like the fine bourbon at Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. Each pair of these limited-edition boots features all the timeless 1000 Mile qualities:



Lux leather uppers in a rich hue inspired by the full-bodied flavor profile of Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year.

Built from the iconic 1000 Mile silhouette and finished with the added comfort, support, and style of a wedge sole.

Uniquely labeled with hand-numbered Old Rip Van Winkle woven label on the tongue. Designed in Michigan and handcrafted in Arkansas, supporting American workers and manufacturing.

Combining their shared passion for supporting the hard-working hands behind handcrafted, a portion of proceeds from each pair of Wolverine x Old Rip Van Winkle Batch IV boots sold will be donated to SkillsUSA , the number one workforce development organization for students.

"It's always a pleasure working with the Wolverine Team," stated Preston Van Winkle, member of the Van Winkle Bourbon Family. "Wolverine is a brand that truly embodies our shared passion of quality craftsmanship behind the creation of every boot, much like the dedication we pour into our bourbon. This collaboration not only celebrates our mutual dedication to quality, but also underscores our joint support for continuing to champion America's workforce."

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle Boot retails at $424.95 and is available now in limited quantities on wolverine/oldrip.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit . Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW )

ABOUT OLD RIP VAN WINKLE

The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery has a four-generation history, starting in the late 1800s with Julian P. "Pappy"

Van Winkle Sr., and continuing today with Julian III and

Preston Van Winkle.

From its early roots as the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in

South Louisville

to the selling of the Distillery in 1972 while resurrecting the Old Rip Van Winkle label at the same time, and following with new, original expressions in the early 1980s, the Van Winkle story has been one of perseverance and survival.

In 2002 the Van Winkles joined forces with Buffalo Trace Distillery in

Franklin County,

Frankfort, KY. All of the Van Winkle's whiskey production now takes place at Buffalo Trace Distillery under the same strict guidelines the family has always followed. For more information on the Van Winkle family of bourbon please visit

.

