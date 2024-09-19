Pet Hunger Awareness Day To Address Hunger Challenges Facing Both People And Their Pets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PetSmart Charities marks its 350 millionth pet meal delivery with special distribution events at several Feeding America partner food banks across the nation.

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nearly 90 million U.S. households include pets and PetSmart Charities®

estimates that 30 million pets live in homes with people coping with food insecurity. When people face hunger, their pets can too. On Pet Hunger Awareness Day® (Sept. 24), PetSmart Charities will partner with Feeding America® to raise awareness about pet hunger in communities across the country – together, addressing hunger at both ends of the leash.

Volunteers across the nation will help distribute pet food donated by PetSmart Charities to select Feeding America partner food banks on Sept. 24, Pet Hunger Awareness Day®.

According to Feeding America, which is currently observing Hunger Action Month ®,

1 in 6

people seek assistance from food pantries. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, pet parents can pick up food for themselves, as well as their cat or dog family members at certain food banks in Detroit,

El Paso , Indianapoli , Minneapolis , New York City , Phoenix , Salt Lake City , San Antonio , San Juan , Puerto Rico , and Tampa Bay .

All pet parents in need of support are encouraged to ask their own local food banks if they currently offer pet food or plan to in the future.

These events are part of PetSmart Charities' ongoing efforts to address pet hunger, with quarterly deliveries of pet food donated to Feeding America partner food banks for distribution to pet parents in communities across the country. To date, more than 350 million pet meals have been delivered through its partnerships with Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America, and others.

Feeding America's Families, Including their Pets

Recognizing that when people are facing challenging times, their pets are in it with them, in 2017, PetSmart Charities began a partnership with Feeding America to distribute pet food through partner food banks. Together, their alliance has delivered more than 66 million pounds of pet food.

"For a majority of people in America, family includes pets. We see this bond firsthand at many food banks when neighbors come to pick up food for their pets," said Linda Nageotte, president and chief operating officer at Feeding America. "Their love and dedication in ensuring all members of their families – pets included – have access to the food and resources they need to thrive, makes our partnership with PetSmart Charities critical. Together, we can broaden our reach in the collective movement to end hunger in the U.S."

Keeping Older Adults and Pets Together in their Homes

Modeling leadership for other pet-serving and human-serving organizations to partner on solutions, PetSmart Charities also supports the Meals on Wheels Loves Pets program. Together they've provided 13 million pet meals alongside food delivery for seniors. According to Meals on Wheels America, 1 in 5 seniors will forgo their own meals to fill their own pets' bowls first. Volunteers from Meals on Wheels discovered the food trays they delivered for clients were often left on the floor as pet parents shared their meals with pets.

"Older adults enjoy so many benefits from caring for their pets," said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "The comfort and companionship they offer boosts wellness, staves off feelings of isolation and helps older adults remain active. Our partnership with PetSmart Charities has helped more seniors stay in their homes together with their pets – happier and healthier."

Join PetSmart Charities in Addressing Pet Hunger

"Love for our pets isn't measured by our bank account balances," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "When times are tough, we want to ensure people have access to the resources they need to make sure their pets can stay in their homes doing what they do best – giving unconditional love and companionship. We're grateful for our partnerships with Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America and encourage all social services agencies to consider adding services for pets, too."

Join other pet lovers making an impact and give what you can:

Alphia ,

the largest pet food co-manufacturer in North America , is

matching donations to

PetSmartCharities

up to $40,000 through September 30.

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities, while shopping at PetSmart, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit

.



About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit

, find us on

Facebook

or follow us on

X .

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit

.

