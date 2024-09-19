Groundbreaking Report Shows Success In Driving Health Equity, Healthy Outcomes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Healthcare directors and executives offer valuable lessons in reducing disparities in a report from the American Hospital Association (AHA), The Health Management Academy (THMA) and the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA).

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report captures the critical strategies and initiatives that drive meaningful change in health equity. Leaders from the American Hospital Association, the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda and The Health Management Academy interviewed executives and board members from health systems across the country to show how organizations prioritize diversity, health equity and inclusion and demonstrate their commitment to health equity.

Building a Governing Board Strategy on Diversity and Health Equity: Case Studies From the Field

offers detailed interviews with healthcare executives and directors making data-informed decisions and taking community-centered approaches, demonstrating their commitment to health equity with actionable results.

Board Representation, Oversight Drive Health Equity Gains

"A major finding confirmed the essential role of diverse boardroom voices in fostering an inclusive and equitable healthcare environment," said Deborah Phillips, BDHEA

executive director. "Inclusive representation is only one element of a successful strategy. A culture of candor ensures that all healthcare directors are valued for their perspectives and equipped to contribute to an open dialogue."

Health system leaders attested to their organization's improved decision-making, enhanced reputation and better alignment with community needs. The BDHEA, AHA and THMA collaborated to show examples of how hospitals and health systems are diversifying their boards and executing intentional strategies to advance health equity. Healthcare boards can apply these approaches to produce more equitable outcomes:



Prioritize Diversity in Board Recruitment:

Actively seek diverse candidates beyond traditional networks to ensure a variety of perspectives and experiences are represented. Inclusive boards are more attuned to community needs and social determinants of health; UMass Memorial Health board trustees prioritized its nearly $1 billion in spending to minority and women-owned businesses and directed 1% of its investment portfolio to areas that address social determinants.

Implement Data-Driven Strategies:

Use data to identify health disparities and track the effectiveness of health equity initiatives. Collecting data in a consistent way helped Michigan-based Bronson Healthcare discover care gaps and design policies, procedures and programs that address health disparities.

Foster Community Partnerships:

Collaborate with local organizations to address social determinants of health and improve community wellness. ChristianaCare applied a consistent organizational focus on authentic community engagement to break down intergenerational cycles of poverty, which lead to poor health outcomes.

Promote Workforce Development:

Invest in training and development programs to build a healthcare workforce that reflects the diversity of the community it serves. Cone Health addressed talent shortages in a partnership with North Carolina A&T, the country's largest historically Black university. Integrate the Work of DE&I and Health Equity Teams:

Internal collaboration between DE&I and health equity teams ensures that hospitals and health systems are able to effectively meet the needs of their patient populations. Corewell Health established an overarching strategy to drive organizational progress against three key priority areas for the system.

"Preventive care improves both health equity and health outcomes," Phillips said. "Health systems are implementing programs that emphasize early detection and prevention of diseases, particularly in underserved communities. Integrated care models, which combine physical, mental and social health, are gaining traction. These models aim to provide comprehensive care that addresses all aspects of a patient's well-being."

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the strategies and initiatives shaping the future of health equity in healthcare administration. By highlighting the experiences of leading health systems, the report offers valuable insights and practical recommendations for other organizations seeking to prioritize health equity. "At The Health Management Academy, we recognize that the journey toward diversity and health equity is one that requires consistent collaboration among key decision-makers in healthcare. We are thrilled to partner with the BDHEA and AHA to showcase the critical work of these leading health systems, and look forward to supporting their continued commitments" said Renee DeSilva, CEO of The Health Management Academy.

"Building a Governing Board Strategy on Diversity and Health Equity" can be downloaded from the

AHA Trustee Services

website.

