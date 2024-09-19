Illycaffè Celebrates The 56Th Barcolana With An Illy Art Collection Designed By Stefan Sagmeister

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2024, illycaffè once again celebrates and supports the historic Barcolana international

sailing regatta

that

symbolizes Trieste with a special illy Art Collection by Stefan Sagmeister ,

one of the leading

contemporary

graphic designers.

The encounter between Sagmeister and Barcolana is the fruit of illycaffè's intuition, which saw the concept of this year's regatta, "Positive Energies" strongly reflected in Sagmeister's work and invited the artist to express, through the regatta's poster and a unique object like the iconic illy espresso cup, the renewed spirit of this event.

To bring the illy Art Collection Barcolana to life, Sagmeister chose the "Beautiful

Numbers" approach, his source of inspiration over the last few years, in which an ancient oil painting and an infographic are intertwined and play off each other.

The artist chose the blank canvas of the iconic illy cup to depict stylized sails of various sizes, representing the evolution of Barcolana regatta participants over the years, whose surfaces mirror the circular waves of the saucer, creating a connection with the sea in hues that match Barcolana's "Positive Energies" theme.

The backdrop for the sails is an ancient painting depicting a delicate female figure in muted tones, reflecting the transformation of women's role over time, particularly in sailing races, from mere spectators to great protagonists,

as they are in today's Barcolana.

The "Beautiful Numbers" aims to make its audience reflect on the positive developments in

the world if seen from a long-term perspective, through a series of visuals that can place any phenomenon into its proper, decades- or centuries-long period.

The illy

Art

Collection

for

the 56th

Barcolana

is

thus

an

invitation

to

take

one's time,

including during a

coffee break, to try to change one's perspective on the world, encouraging an

uplifting

outlook

and

focusing

on

happiness .

"Once

again,

we

decided

to support

Barcolana

in its

56th

edition

and

to

celebrate it

with

an Artist's Poster and a special illy Art Collection by one of the leading contemporary graphic designers, Stefan Sagmeister. The intention is to convey a positive message

of hope,

by

telling a tale

of progress

that

reminds

us

of how

important

it

is

to

fight

for

rights

and

freedom

in

sport, as

in

any

other

field", states

Cristina

Scocchia, CEO

of

illycaffè .

"I am very grateful to illy for involving me in this project, which gives me the opportunity to express my art through the iconic illy cup and to create a bond with the essence of the Barcolana event. The sails overlapping with a feminine figure, the lines

and

colours

represent my desire

to

share an idea

of evolution

over

time

that can foster

and

disseminate

a

feeling

of confidence in the future", explains Stefan Sagmeister .

The

illy

Art

Collection

cup

by

Stefan Sagmeister

will

be

available

starting on

September

24 at the suggested retail price

of

€

26.90, in

single-brand

stores (illy

Caffè

and

illy Shop) and at

Stefan Sagmeister

- Acclaimed New York-based designer and two-time Grammy award recipient, boasts an illustrious career and a diverse portfolio spanning commissioned design projects, book publications, films, exhibitions,

and

public installations.

Sagmeister's work

is

featured in

eminent international institutions such as

MoMA New York, the Philadelphia Museum

of Art, Art Institute of Chicago, SFMoMA, and MAK Vienna; his impressive roster of clients includes the Guggenheim Museum, the Rolling Stones, and HBO. In recent years, Sagmeister has shifted focus to explore themes of happiness, beauty, and human progress. Reflecting this intentional shift, his latest collection of works showcases "Beautiful Numbers" to illustrate improvements in human development over time, offering visitors an optimistic and inspiring message that "Now is Better".

illycaffè is

an

Italian family-owned

company,

founded in

Trieste in 1933 which

has always set

itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica

blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every

day

more

than

8 million cups

of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single- brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation,

illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in

illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the

brand,

starting from its logo,

designed by artist James

Rosenquist,

up

to

illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers,

baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università

del

Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy

single-brand

network

has

159

points

of sale in 30 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè

