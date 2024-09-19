Illycaffè Celebrates The 56Th Barcolana With An Illy Art Collection Designed By Stefan Sagmeister

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
In 2024, illycaffè once again celebrates and supports the historic Barcolana international
sailing regatta
that
symbolizes Trieste with a special illy Art Collection by Stefan Sagmeister ,
one of the leading
contemporary
graphic designers.
The encounter between Sagmeister and Barcolana is the fruit of illycaffè's intuition, which saw the concept of this year's regatta, "Positive Energies" strongly reflected in Sagmeister's work and invited the artist to express, through the regatta's poster and a unique object like the iconic illy espresso cup, the renewed spirit of this event.
To bring the illy Art Collection Barcolana to life, Sagmeister chose the "Beautiful
Numbers" approach, his source of inspiration over the last few years, in which an ancient oil painting and an infographic are intertwined and play off each other.
The artist chose the blank canvas of the iconic illy cup to depict stylized sails of various sizes, representing the evolution of Barcolana regatta participants over the years, whose surfaces mirror the circular waves of the saucer, creating a connection with the sea in hues that match Barcolana's "Positive Energies" theme.
The backdrop for the sails is an ancient painting depicting a delicate female figure in muted tones, reflecting the transformation of women's role over time, particularly in sailing races, from mere spectators to great protagonists,
as they are in today's Barcolana.
The "Beautiful Numbers" aims to make its audience reflect on the positive developments in
the world if seen from a long-term perspective, through a series of visuals that can place any phenomenon into its proper, decades- or centuries-long period.
The illy
Art
Collection
for
the 56th
Barcolana
is
thus
an
invitation
to
take
one's time,
including during a
coffee break, to try to change one's perspective on the world, encouraging an
uplifting
outlook
and
focusing
on
happiness .
"Once
again,
we
decided
to support
Barcolana
in its
56th
edition
and
to
celebrate it
with
an Artist's Poster and a special illy Art Collection by one of the leading contemporary graphic designers, Stefan Sagmeister. The intention is to convey a positive message
of hope,
by
telling a tale
of progress
that
reminds
us
of how
important
it
is
to
fight
for
rights
and
freedom
in
sport, as
in
any
other
field", states
Cristina
Scocchia, CEO
of
illycaffè .
"I am very grateful to illy for involving me in this project, which gives me the opportunity to express my art through the iconic illy cup and to create a bond with the essence of the Barcolana event. The sails overlapping with a feminine figure, the lines
and
colours
represent my desire
to
share an idea
of evolution
over
time
that can foster
and
disseminate
a
feeling
of confidence in the future", explains Stefan Sagmeister .
The
illy
Art
Collection
cup
by
Stefan Sagmeister
will
be
available
starting on
September
24 at the suggested retail price
of
€
26.90, in
single-brand
stores (illy
Caffè
and
illy Shop) and at
Stefan Sagmeister
- Acclaimed New York-based designer and two-time Grammy award recipient, boasts an illustrious career and a diverse portfolio spanning commissioned design projects, book publications, films, exhibitions,
and
public installations.
Sagmeister's work
is
featured in
eminent international institutions such as
MoMA New York, the Philadelphia Museum
of Art, Art Institute of Chicago, SFMoMA, and MAK Vienna; his impressive roster of clients includes the Guggenheim Museum, the Rolling Stones, and HBO. In recent years, Sagmeister has shifted focus to explore themes of happiness, beauty, and human progress. Reflecting this intentional shift, his latest collection of works showcases "Beautiful Numbers" to illustrate improvements in human development over time, offering visitors an optimistic and inspiring message that "Now is Better".
illycaffè is
an
Italian family-owned
company,
founded in
Trieste in 1933 which
has always set
itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica
blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every
day
more
than
8 million cups
of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single- brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.
Since its foundation,
illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in
illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the
brand,
starting from its logo,
designed by artist James
Rosenquist,
up
to
illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers,
baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università
del
Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy
single-brand
network
has
159
points
of sale in 30 countries.
SOURCE illycaffè
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108692577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.