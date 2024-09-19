Out-Of-Home Coffee At Pre-Pandemic Levels, Majority Believe Coffee Good For Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out-of-home coffee consumption resumed its highest level since January 2020, and a majority of Americans believe coffee is good for their according to exclusive consumer polling published ahead of National Coffee Day on September 29.

The Fall 2024 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) analysis, conducted by Dig Insights on behalf of the National Coffee Association (NCA) found that home remains the most popular place for coffee consumption, with 81% of past-day coffee drinkers having coffee at home, compared to 36% of past-day coffee drinkers having coffee out-of-home. At-home and out-of-home coffee consumption are not mutually exclusive; some coffee drinkers will have consumed coffee in multiple locations.

The report also found that 51% of Americans believe coffee is good for their health. 66% believe coffee improves mental focus, and 46% believe it improves physical endurance. 48% have heard information in the past year about health benefits associated with drinking coffee.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"There's no better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than with the great news that coffee remains America's favorite beverage other than bottled water and that most Americans are familiar with coffee's unique health benefits. America loves coffee, and it loves them back."

Other key findings include:



Specialty coffee maintains its 13-year high, with 45% of Americans having this type of coffee in the past day. Among specialty coffees, past-day consumption grew the most for non-espresso-based beverages, up by 26% since January 2024. Cold brew was the most popular non-espresso-based beverage, with 21% of Americans drinking cold brew in the past week – up by more than 30% since January 2024.

Drip coffee makers have long been the most popular preparation method (36%) for past-day coffee drinkers, with single-cup brewers remaining in second place (24%). Ready-to-drink remains in third place (18%) and continues to grow in popularity, with past-day consumption more than doubling since 2023.

About the National Coffee Association:

The National Coffee Association (NCA), established in 1911, is the United States' oldest and largest trade organization representing coffee businesses of all types and sizes, including the producers, roasters, brands, and other

companies responsible for 90% of U.S. coffee commerce, as well as nonprofit organizations involved in the world of coffee.

More American adults drink coffee each day than any other beverage, and coffee supports 2.2 million U.S. jobs-operating in every U.S. state and territory and contributing nearly $350 billion to the U.S. economy every year. For more information, visit ncausa

