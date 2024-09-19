Pune, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmented Intelligence Market Size Analysis:

“ According to SNS Insider, the Augmented Intelligence Market Size was valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 193.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.17% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ”

Government Support and Funding Boosting Market growth

The Augmented Intelligence market has been experiencing significant growth due to AI technology and the growing need for better decision-making across industries. Increased demand can be attributed to the growing use of AI tools for analytics, which allows for real-time data processing and insights. The focus on increased efficiency and precision of operations in the healthcare, finance, and manufacturing industries also drives market growth. Another factor influencing market growth is the increased data volumes and the urge to interpret said data using ever more sophisticated methods. Additionally, public-private partnerships are playing a crucial role in driving market growth by facilitating collaborative projects that push the boundaries of AI capabilities.

Augmented intelligence market growth has been fostered by the increasing support from the government and the accompanying funding initiatives. For example, the U.S. Department of Commerce reports that as of the 2024 fiscal year, the federal funding for research and development of AI stood at USD 12.4 billion. Such funds are dedicated to improving the country's AI capabilities by supporting innovation efforts and by developing AI tools that can be integrated into various business systems. It is evident that government-led initiatives are spurring growth by promoting an environment that is favourable to the development of technology. Additionally, public-private partnerships are playing a crucial role in driving market growth by facilitating collaborative projects that push the boundaries of AI capabilities.









Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



IBM (IBM Watson, IBM Watson Discovery)

Microsoft (Microsoft Azure AI, Microsoft Cognitive Services)

Google (Google Cloud AI, Google Assistant)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS SageMaker, AWS Lex)

Salesforce (Salesforce Einstein, Salesforce Service Cloud)

Oracle (Oracle AI Platform, Oracle Autonomous Database)

SAP (SAP Leonardo, SAP AI Core)

Intel (Intel Nervana, Intel Movidius)

NVIDIA (NVIDIA DGX Systems, NVIDIA Clara)

Palantir Technologies (Palantir Foundry, Palantir Gotham)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (HPE Ezmeral, HPE Nimble Storage)

UiPath (UiPath Studio, UiPath Orchestrator)

QlikTech International AB

Qualcomm (Qualcomm Snapdragon AI, Qualcomm AI Engine)

Cerner Corporation (Cerner Millennium, Cerner HealtheDataLab)

OpenText (OpenText Magellan, OpenText Business Network)

Adobe (Adobe Sensei, Adobe Experience Cloud)

Baidu (Baidu Apollo, Baidu DuerOS)

SAS Institute (SAS Viya, SAS Analytics Cloud) Nexar (Nexar AI Dashcams, Nexar Fleet)

Augmented Intelligence Market Report Scope: