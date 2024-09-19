Brilliant Earth Expands Retail Reach With New Showrooms In Key Boston Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two New Showrooms Slated for Opening in Luxury Shopping Destinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, (“Brilliant Earth” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the expansion of its retail fleet with the opening of two new street-level showrooms in Boston, as well as the renovation of its Newbury Street location. The new Chestnut Hill location is now open at 27 Bolyston Street and is part of the premium shopping destination“The Street Chestnut Hill”. The second new Boston area showroom at the Seaport's newest shopping destination,“The Superette”, is located at 254 B Street and is slated to open in November.



"The Boston area has been a cornerstone of our retail expansion since we launched our first showroom beyond California on Newbury Street in 2016," stated Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO. "The new Chestnut Hill and Seaport Brilliant Earth showrooms are milestones on our path of strategic expansion, bringing our personalized shopping experience directly to our customers."

With the opening of these two new Boston locations, customers from the wider New England area can conveniently visit a showroom in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and the Back Bay and South Boston Waterfront neighborhoods near downtown Boston. Both new Boston showrooms will feature try-on bars, providing customers with a hands-on shopping experience. The welcoming floorplans of both locations are part of the ongoing evolution of Brilliant Earth's curated appointment experience and support the growing demand for the Company's fine jewelry business.

“We're thrilled to bring our joyful shopping experience to more customers in the Boston area, offering our renowned personalized appointment experiences for bridal jewelry while also introducing a new fine jewelry shopping experience,” said Pam Catlett, Brilliant Earth's Chief Brand Officer.“The try-on bars at the Chestnut Hill and Seaport showrooms are a first for our brand, featuring a breadth of our fine jewelry assortment and designed to provide a hands-on experience, immersing customers in our product offerings.”

Brilliant Earth has grown its fleet of retail showrooms significantly since the first showroom opened in 2006 in Union Square, San Francisco. Since then, the fleet of showrooms has expanded to almost 40 locations nationwide. The new showrooms will offer a wide assortment of fine jewelry and bridal styles available for same-day purchase, as well as the personalization of made-to-order pieces and one-on-one appointments with jewelry specialists. During appointments, Brilliant Earth's expert jewelry specialists curate styles determined by the customer's pre-selected preferences, providing clients with a highly personalized shopping experience. The Brilliant Earth showroom experience is supported by the brand's leading digital capabilities, including product visualization, design-your-own ring functionality, and virtual try-on and ring-stacking tools.

Brilliant Earth's signature engagement rings include award-winning styles and will be available for customers interested in immediate purchases. Customers can also explore the Company's newest collections, including The Perfect Collection, The Sol Collection, and other fine jewelry, including Zodiac pendants, nameplate necklaces, and bold gemstone cocktail rings.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full-year revenue of $446 million and 11 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company's mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

