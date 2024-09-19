Verizon Business Takes Home Top Honors For Its NHL Broadcasting Innovation At IBC2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business won the IBC Innovation Award for the implementation of Verizon Intelligent Broadcast Edge within the National Hockey League's (NHL®) broadcasting efforts. The solution was demonstrated at NA 2024 where event-goers were able to see live productions featuring NHL content - including live NHL games from across the United States - from the mini-broadcast studio in the booth.



“The IBC Innovation Award recognizes outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits, so winning one is a significant achievement for us,” said Tim Stevens, Global Leader of Strategic innovation, Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business.“It showcases our successful collaboration with the NHL and illustrates how we're transforming the traditional live production model.”

Verizon Intelligent Broadcast Edge enables an ultra low-latency glass-to-glass workflow over Verizon's 5G network. It delivers on the promise of true end-to-end virtual production capabilities for live sports and entertainment. Developed in conjunction with a best-in-class mix of partners-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Zixi, Vizrt, Net Insight and Evertz-the solution allows the NHL to streamline content distribution to Multichannel Video Programming Distributors, social media channels and new platform partners, ultimately improving audience engagement and unlocking new opportunities for business growth.

“As the media landscape evolves, live events hold more value than ever, but the technical demands on venues and broadcasters can be immense,” said Grant Nodine, NHL SVP, Technology.“Our partnership with Verizon Business on this solution has accelerated the speed of on-ice content capture, reducing the delay from seconds to milliseconds, and opens the door for new interactive experiences. It's part of our ongoing effort to find new ways to enhance operations and continue bringing the incredible speed and skill of on-ice NHL action to NHL fans globally.”

The expanded IBC Innovation Awards recognizes the best in collaborative efforts to develop new solutions to real-world technical challenges and to address social and environmental issues.

For more information about Verizon Business's Media & Entertainment and other Enterprise solution , visit our website.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

Media Contact:

Carlos Arcila

908-202-0479

...