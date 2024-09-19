Jewett-Cameron Retains Lytham Partners To Lead Strategic Investor Relations And Shareholder Communication Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (“Jewett-Cameron”) (Nasdaq: JCTCF), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, today announced it has retained one of the industry's leading investor relations firms, Lytham Partners, LLC, to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.



For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has cultivated a highly diverse of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform enabling far-reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format including the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series. This platform includes a communications and positioning approach that is achieved through various means, including via press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, profiles, corporate access, and websites.

“We have implemented a number of key strategic initiatives over the past two years that we believe will contribute to Jewett-Cameron's long-term success, while at the same time honoring the roots of our long and storied history,” commented Chad Summers, CEO of Jewett-Cameron.“Having reached a pivotal stage of this new transformation of Jewett-Cameron, the time is appropriate to expand the visibility of the Company. I look forward to working with Robert and the team at Lytham Partners to execute on this important initiative.”

“Jewett-Cameron has evolved beyond its roots as a diversified industrials company to one committed to improving the lives of professionals and do-it-yourselfers with innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces in their quality, performance, and ease to work with,” said Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners.“We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors, while supporting best practices within their communications program at all levels to keep shareholders apprised of the exciting developments taking place at the Company."

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post® for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring GardnerTM, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at .

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, and other factors described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

