Carbon Limit Partners With Industry Leaders To Debut Heat Crisis-Combatting Concrete Additive

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind CoolCreteTM concrete cooling mitigates rising temperatures; licensed commercial and residential design products from NCP Industries and Bison Innovative Products are under way

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Limit , a climate tech company revolutionizing sustainable technologies for the built environment, today announces the debut of CoolCreteTM , a heat-reducing product addition to its line of sustainable concrete additives. Carbon Limit has partnered with NCP Industries (NCP) and Bison Innovative Products (Bison) as licensing affiliates to launch a new series of innovative architectural design products incorporating CoolCreteTM technology, bringing the first-of-its-kind product to commercial and residential projects worldwide.

CoolCreteTM is a functional Supplementary Cementitious Material that reduces the overall carbon footprint of concrete by up to 40% through replacing a portion of conventional cement that is emissions-intensive. The easy-to-use and highly versatile additive achieves temperature reduction through improved solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance. CoolCreteTM also boosts concrete's ability to reflect sunlight, reducing overall heat absorption while releasing absorbed heat more efficiently. Early data show CoolCreteTM-treated products demonstrate a cooling effect of up to 10 or more degrees Celsius at peak temperatures, potentially enabling users to reduce cooling-related energy consumption.

CoolCreteTM is designed to directly combat the ongoing heat crisis and Urban Heat Island Effect. The hottest day recorded in human history was broken twice in July 2024 , natural disasters tied to global warming continued to peak, and electricity requirements and costs have reached all-time highs. Cities experience higher temperatures than rural areas by up to 10-15 degrees Celsius due to increased dependence on and abundance of concrete, causing increased energy usage, health issues, infrastructure degradation, ecosystem disturbances and poor air quality.

“Heat-related deaths have doubled in recent decades, exceeding 2,300 deaths in 2023 alone , a figure that is expected to grow as record high temperatures become the norm,” said Tim Sperry, CEO and founder of Carbon Limit.“Our families and children deserve better, which is the true intent behind solutions like CoolCreteTM that not only keep our families safe, but ensure future generations can enjoy the outdoors as we once did.”

NCP and Bison currently design and manufacture a range of building commodities such as pavers, stone sidings and adjustable pedestal systems for rooftop decking. As steadfast partners, the industry leaders have already begun working on new editions of premier products that incorporate CoolCreteTM technology. With products expected to come to market in late 2024, NCP and Bison play a key role in making CoolCreteTM's climate change-combatting capabilities readily available to all ranges of design specialists, whether home DIYers or accredited architects.

“Combining Carbon Limit's technology with our products has been a seamless effort. It doesn't require new machinery, grants flexibility, is cost-efficient and helps the environment,” said NCP President Ryan Collison.“Carbon Limit allows us to expand our support of the sustainable construction and design industry, and we couldn't be more excited to continue this effort by getting CoolCreteTM-infused products on the shelves soon.”

“CoolCreteTM is giving our company the ability to practice what we preach by staying at the forefront of innovation. We're proud to be one of the first to provide this new sustainable technology through a range of design products to be installed with our pedestal systems for raised decking solutions,” said Forest Blanchard, Senior Product Manager at Bison.

CoolCreteTM-based products will soon be available through NCP and Bison. Carbon Limit plans to offer CoolCreteTM licensing opportunities in early 2025 as the company continues to explore new applications for this innovative technology.

About Carbon Limit

Carbon Limit is a South Florida climate tech company, innovating and commercializing scalable solutions for a more sustainable built environment. Carbon Limit is transforming the concrete industry with its proprietary CO2-capturing and heat-reducing technologies, CaptureCrete® and CoolCreteTM. By integrating a unique blend of CO2-reactive minerals, each of Carbon Limit's concrete additives reduce the carbon footprint of concrete production. CaptureCrete® enhances concrete's ability to absorb and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, storing it safely and permanently. Newly debuted CoolCreteTM employs improved solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance to reduce the temperature of concrete. Carbon Limit technology can be easily adopted by the cement and concrete industry to effectively decarbonize concrete products and projects around the world. Licensing opportunities and carbon credits are available for purchase now at .

About NCP Industries

NCP Industries, based in Nebraska, leads in innovative, eco-friendly precast concrete solutions. Committed to sustainability, the company has moved its focus to using recycled materials and green technologies to shape the future of construction. Serving clients across North America, NCP Industries continuously expands its product lines to enhance indoor and outdoor spaces.

About Bison Innovative Products

Since 1994, Bison has led the industry in designing and manufacturing versatile pedestals, pavers and site furnishings that offer the design flexibility to create unique and beautiful rooftop environments. The company's independently tested modular deck system allows rooftop decks to be installed quickly and easily. Bison Pedestals create level decks over sloped surfaces, support a variety of different surface materials and can be installed over any structural surface.

