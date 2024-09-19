Resilinc Named Leading Vendor in the Inaugural SolutionMap Risk Management Module by Spend Matters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resilinc Secures Top Rankings for Risk Management

MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc , a leading provider of chain resiliency solutions, is pleased to announce its leading ranking in Spend Matters' Fall 2024 SolutionMap cycle for the Risk Management (Third-Party Risk Management [TPRM]/Supply Chain Risk Management [SCRM]) module, objectively comparing TPRM/SCRM solutions for procurement professionals.

After thorough analyst reviews, a rigorous, in-depth Request for Information (RFI), and detailed customer reference surveys, Resilinc ranked“top” or“above benchmark” in several key areas for SCRM. Resilinc received a“top” rating for its Technology, specifically in automation & AI/ML and Supplier Management (SXM), including supplier performance management and its advanced SXM platform capabilities. Resilinc also scored“above benchmark” for its Supplier Portal including account management, Technology, Services, Supplier Information Management (SIM) including supplier profiling, Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) including issue dispute management, and Risk Management containing supplier risk and supply chain risk.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in Spend Matters' new Risk Management SolutionMap," said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil.“Our top scores across key areas demonstrate how we're empowering companies to gain deep visibility into their supply networks, proactively mitigate risks, and build truly resilient supply chains. As supply chain disruptions continue to intensify, we remain focused on innovating and delivering the advanced capabilities organizations need to anticipate, respond to, and overcome challenges."

The new Risk Management (TPRM/SCRM) SolutionMap allows for a direct functional/solution capability and customer experience comparison of key vendors (a mix of best-of-breed risk, SRM with risk and suite solutions) to better serve the tech-selection and intelligence needs of buyers, consultants, investors and sellers alike.

“It can seem like a near impossible task to compare solutions on an apples-to-apples basis given how fast the tech world is changing with generative AI and other new innovations, the Spend Matters Fall 2024 Insider dataset unpacks the product and company landscape in a new and even more granular way than before based on demonstrated functional capability of solutions and objective customer satisfaction metrics,” said Founder & CEO of Spend Matters, Jason Busch.

SolutionMap includes both new and established vendors and compares technologies on two main factors: technical capability and customer ratings with data refreshed every six months. To learn more about Resilinc's industry-leading supply chain risk management solutions, visit

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc's platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

###

Attachment

Resilinc Named Leading Vendor in the Inaugural SolutionMap Risk Management Module by Spend Matters

CONTACT: Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 ...