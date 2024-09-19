Innofactor Plc’S Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Calendar, on September 19, 2024, at 16:05 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins planned release dates in 2025 are:



The 2024 Financial Statements Bulletin on Friday, February 28, 2025 Half-Yearly Report January−June 2025 (H1) on Tuesday, September 30, 2025

The Annual Report 2024 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Espoo, September 19, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

...

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media



Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou