Particle Size Analysis Market Size To Reach US$ 816.10 Million By 2032 With An Emerging CAGR Of 5.88% | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Demand for Advanced Particle Size Analysis Technologies Across Key Industries Drives Expansion, Innovations in and Biotechnology Sectors Propel Adoption and Enhance Quality Control. Pune, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particle Size Analysis Market Analysis: "According to SNS Insider Research, The Particle Size Analysis Market was valued at USD 488 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 816.10 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period of 2024-2032." Driving Innovation: The Growing Particle Size Analysis Market and Its Impact on Key Industries The Particle Size Analysis Market is experiencing rapid growth owing to the increasing applications of the technique in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, chemicals, and construction. Particle size analysis is used to define the size distribution of particles in a sample, which is vital for quality control, research, or product development. The varied industries use the method to ensure that the products are safe, consistent, and efficient. For instance, the building and construction industry uses the technique to ensure that the cement or fabricated building materials will be durable. This market growth can largely be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The particle size directly impacts the availability of the drug in relation to blood flow. It also influences the rates the drugs will dissolve and their degree of stability. Currently, there is an increased demand for personalized medicine . The drugs for this niche tend to be more complex, and as such, their bioavailability and particle size must be accurately measured. The trend is estimated to affect the U.S. the most as it hosts one of the biggest pharmaceutical industries in the world. The advent of novel technologies is reported to have optimized particle size measurement, for instance, laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, and nanoparticle tracking analysis. The novel methods are known to be more accurate and automated, thereby becoming very popular among quality control and research labs. The increasing application of nanotechnology, specifically in drugs delivery systems, semiconductors, and energy, has expanded the need for these tools. The size of the nanoparticles in these sectors affects the effectiveness and efficacy of applications.





Segmentation Analysis: Dominance of Laser Diffraction and Wet Dispersion Technologies in Particle Size Analysis

By Technology: The laser diffraction technology segment dominated the market with a share of over 34.08% in 2023. Renowned for its precision and accuracy in measuring particle size distributions, laser diffraction is essential for industries requiring detailed and trustworthy information. Furthermore, the need to meet strict regulatory standards across various sectors emphasizes the importance of accurate particle size measurement.

By Dispersion Type: The wet particle dispersion type also dominated the market with a share of over 35.03% in 2023. This method is widely used across industries to measure and examine particle sizes in liquid suspensions, providing a high level of precision and accuracy crucial for applications where precise size data is essential.

By End-user: The healthcare end-use segment led the market with a share of over 22.06% in 2023. Particle size analysis is crucial in developing medical devices like drug-eluting stents and implants, where it evaluates coatings, drug carriers, and materials for safety and effectiveness. Additionally, it plays a key role in creating diagnostic assays and tests, such as immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostics, where particle size significantly impacts performance.

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Leads Particle Size Analysis Market Driven by Economic Growth

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of over 46.08% in 2023. This region caters to various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, materials science, food & beverages, environmental monitoring, and electronics. The rapid economic growth and industrialization in countries like China and India fuel the increasing need for particle size analysis equipment. The pharmaceutical sector in Asia Pacific is also growing, particularly in drug development, resulting in a higher demand for particle size analysis in formulation and quality control. Companies in this region are innovating advanced technologies to improve product efficacy and safety.

North America: North America is expected to experience significant growth due to the region's well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The increasing adoption of advanced particle size analysis technologies and automation in production processes is propelling market growth. Leading companies are investing heavily in R&D, introducing cutting-edge particle size analysis instruments to enhance productivity and maintain regulatory compliance. The focus on developing portable and user-friendly devices is also gaining traction in this region.

Recent Developments



On June 2024: Advantest Corporation unveiled the WEL2100, a cutting-edge addition to its nanoSCOUTER line. The new product is customized to measure particles, which includes lipid nanoparticles for drug delivery, viruses, and exosomes. It may swiftly and accurately measure each particle's quantity, particle size, and zeta potential, catering to pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D demands.

On August 2023: Anton Paar GmbH introduced Litesizer DIA 500, the latest addition to the Particle Analysis & Surface Charge (PC) product line. This innovative instrument brings dynamic image analysis to your fingertips, allowing for precise measurement of particle size and shape within the range of 0.8 μm to 8,000 μm. With 1 μm equaling 0.001 millimeter. On May 2023: The Verder Group has acquired France's Formulaction S.A. and will integrate it into Microtrac MRB, a prominent manufacturer of Particle Characterization Systems within the group's Scientific Division.

Key Takeaways



The report provides an in-depth understanding of the Particle Size Analysis Market, helping companies to identify principal motivations and trends in the industry.

It covers recent developments and market size data, delivering a clear assessment of overall market data, segment data, market share, size, examination, and growth data.

The report highlights technological innovations and trends relevant for gaining a competitive edge in the Particle Size Analysis Market. It aids in analyzing global data regarding the infrastructure of particle size analysis utilized in market trends.

