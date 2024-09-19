Global BPA Free Thermal Paper Market Size, Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BPA Free Thermal Paper (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Application, Thickness, Technology, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global BPA Free Thermal Paper Market was valued at USD 2.01 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2025-2030.

The BPA Free Thermal Paper market has seen substantial growth due to the increasing demand for safe and environmentally friendly receipt and ticketing solutions, advancements in thermal paper technology, and rising awareness of health concerns associated with Bisphenol A (BPA). BPA free thermal paper is used for printing receipts, labels, tickets, and other documents without using BPA as a developer. The market is driven by the growing demand for thermal paper in retail, banking, logistics, and other sectors.

One of the primary drivers of the BPA Free Thermal Paper market is the increasing regulatory restrictions on the use of BPA in consumer products. BPA, a chemical used in the production of thermal paper, has been linked to various health concerns, prompting regulatory bodies in many regions to restrict or ban its use. As a result, manufacturers have developed BPA free alternatives to meet the demand for safe and compliant thermal paper products.

The growing adoption of digital payments and e-commerce has also influenced the market, as thermal paper is widely used for printing receipts and labels in point-of-sale systems and online order fulfillment. The demand for high-quality and durable thermal paper that provides clear and long-lasting prints has driven innovation in BPA free thermal paper formulations.

The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental protection has further boosted the market. BPA free thermal paper is often manufactured using eco-friendly processes and materials, making it a more sustainable option compared to traditional thermal paper. The growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible products has increased the demand for BPA free thermal paper in various applications.

Segment Insights

By application, the point-of-sale (POS) receipts segment dominates the market, driven by the widespread use of thermal paper in retail transactions and the increasing adoption of digital payment systems.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for BPA Free Thermal Paper, driven by a strong retail sector, stringent regulatory standards, and high consumer awareness about health and environmental issues. The United States is a key market, with significant demand for compliant thermal paper products.

In the Americas, the market benefits from a mature retail infrastructure, the presence of major thermal paper manufacturers, and strong regulatory frameworks that restrict the use of BPA. The growing trend towards digital payments further supports market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing retail and e-commerce activities, and growing awareness of BPA-related health concerns. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key markets, with expanding retail sectors and a focus on safe and sustainable products.

Report Highlights



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the BPA Free Thermal Paper Market: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the BPA Free Thermal Paper Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of BPA Free Thermal Paper Market.

Detailed Analysis of BPA Free Thermal Paper Market By Application, Thickness, and Technology Across 20 Countries

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM) Strategic Company Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market: The report covers competitive strategies, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, future plans and market share analysis

Key Companies



Iconex LLC

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

Appvion Operations, Inc.

Oji Paper

Siam Paper Public Company Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Koehler Paper Group

Mitsubishi Paper Mills

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jujo Thermal Ltd. Hansol Paper Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Application:



Lottery and Gaming

Banking and Finance

Ticketing

POS Systems Other Applications

By Thickness:



Up to 30m

31 to 60m

61 to 80m Upto 80m

By Technology:



Direct Thermal Thermal Transfer

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900