Retail Bags Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The retail bags market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.84billion in 2023 to $17.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in urbanization, increase in tourism, increase in home delivery services, rise in e commerce, rise in online shopping.

The retail bags market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing retail industry, a growing number of shopping malls, growing awareness of waste generation, a growing number of supermarkets, and increasing consumer spending.

The rise in e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the retail bags market going forward. E-commerce, short for electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet. The rise in e-commerce is due to advances in mobile technology, digital marketing, logistics, and supply chain management. Retail bags facilitate the logistics and delivery process in e-commerce by providing packaging for products purchased online, enhancing customer convenience.

Key players in the market include Flexo Converters USA, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi Group plc, Novolex Inc., Burberry Group plc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Coveris SA, Antalis Group, Atlantic Packaging, Welton Bibby and Baron Limited, BioPak Pty Ltd., EI Dorado Packaging Inc., Global-Pak Inc., Rutan Poly Industries Inc., Atlantic Poly Inc., Attwoods Packaging, GreenPack Limited, Rainbow Packaging Inc., SPP Poly Pack Pvt Ltd., The Carry Bag Company, Kiwi Office, Europages UK.

Major companies operating in the retail bag market are focused on developing innovative products, such as Locally-made retail paper bags, to promote environmental stewardship and enhance product durability. Locally-made retail paper bags are paper bags produced within a specific geographic area or community. Locally-made retail paper bags can be a great choice for businesses looking to align with sustainability goals and support their local economy.

1) By Material Type: Plastic, Paper, Other Material Types

2) By Pattern: Textured, Printed, Solid, Other Patterns

3) By End User: Grocery Stores, Food Service, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Retail bags are containers used by retailers to carry purchases made by customers. They come in various materials, sizes, and designs depending on the store's branding and environmental considerations. It provide customers with a convenient way to carry their purchased items from the store to their homes or other destinations.

