Global Rainwear Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rainwear market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.27 billion in 2023 to $3.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing frequency of heavy rainfalls, increasing urban populations, increasing popularity of outdoor activities, an increasing trend of athleisure and outdoor-inspired fashion, and the and the expansion of online retail platforms.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Rainwear Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rainwear market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.44 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing interest in outdoor and adventure sports, growing emphasis on sustainability, the rise of micromobility solutions such as e-scooters and bikes, the continued growth of e-commerce, and the rising millennial population.

Growth Driver of The Rainwear Market

The increasing participation in recreational activities is expected to propel the growth of the rainwear market going forward. Recreational activities refer to activities undertaken for enjoyment, leisure, and relaxation during free time, providing a break from daily routines and promoting mental and physical well-being. The rise in recreational activity participation is fueled by improved work-life balance and economic growth, while social media influence inspires individuals to explore and engage in new leisure pursuits. Rainwear is essential for recreational activities as it protects from the elements, keeping participants dry and comfortable during outdoor activities in wet conditions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Rainwear Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Aashi Group, VF Corporation, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., REI Co-op, Amer Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, LL Bean Inc., The North Face Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Fenix Outdoor International AG, Helly Hansen AS, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Arc'teryx Equipment Inc., Patagonia Inc., Marmot Mountain LLC, Jack Wolfskin, J. Barbour & Sons Ltd., Climax Rainwear, Berghaus Ltd., KÜHL, Montbell Co. Ltd., WaterShed LLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Rainwear Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the rainwear market are focusing on developing technologically innovative products, such as Heat transfer technology-based rain jackets, to regulate body temperature and enhance comfort, even in varying weather conditions. Heat transfer technology-based rain jackets are designed to provide protection from rain and effective thermal regulation, ensuring comfort in various weather conditions. These jackets utilize advanced materials and design techniques to manage body heat and moisture.

How Is The Global Rainwear Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Rain Jacket, Rain Suit, Rain Pant, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Polyester, Nylon, Vinyl, Other Materials

3) By Price: Under US$ 50, US$ 50 - US$ 100, US$ 100 - US$ 150, US$ 150 - US$ 200, Above US$ 200

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End User: Men, Women, Kids

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Rainwear Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rainwear Market Definition

Rainwear refers to clothing and accessories that protect the wearer from rain and wet weather conditions. This type of clothing is typically made from waterproof or water-resistant materials to keep the body dry. Rainwear is essential for outdoor activities in wet weather, ensuring comfort and protection from the elements.

