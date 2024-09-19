Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Micah Emrich Lands The #1 Song On Music's Most Influential Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Micah Emrich MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak , music's leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that Micah Emrich 's 'Nowhere' is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .Continuing his string of releases since 2020, Milwaukee based artist Micah Emrich has been paving his way as a powerhouse songwriter and producer. With the recent release of his debut album,“PROMISES,” Emrich showcases how versatile of an artist he truly is, weaving through genres effortlessly and blending them together in a refreshing way that he coins“Alternative Everything.” Previously scoring a collaborative #1 on the aBreak58 with his song“OU+SIDE” in 2023, Micah lands his second #1 at aBreak with a soothing, guitar driven ode to 90's R&B, titled 'Nowhere.'“I wrote this song about unconditional love, and to see it reciprocated right back has been absolutely amazing,” said Micah Emrich.“Going #1 on the aBreak58, amongst all the talents, is truly an honor and one of my biggest accomplishments as an indie artist to date. Thank you to all my supporters and to the aBreak Music team for making it happen. I can't wait to continue to break through barriers as an independent artist!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Micah Emrich is one of the most talented and original artists we've come across since launching aBreak,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“His genre bending style, combined with mass appealing melodies and lyrics, keeps his growing fan base guessing what he'll deliver next. Jay Stevens and I immediately felt 'Nowhere' would build - not only with our worldwide audience, but throughout the music industry. Our entire music team can't wait to hear what he'll be delivering into 2025.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at abreakmusic.

Bruce Tyler

aBreak Music

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.